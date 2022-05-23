Unveiled the features and the great price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7

We are just one day away from the official presentation of the smart bracelet Xiaomi MiBand 7one of the most anticipated wearable accessories in this year 2022. Well, important data regarding what this product will offer has been known quite reliably and, even, the price that it will have has been revealed, which is always a factor of vital purchase.

From what it seems this generation there will be a minimum of two versions of the bracelet, with and without NFC (there is speculation about the arrival of a third possibility in contention that would have GPS, which would be a very relevant qualitative leap). And, in addition, there is good news regarding the backward compatibility of existing bracelets, since everything indicates that it will be maintained with those used in the generation of the smartband. This obviously points to there will be no changes significant in terms of the dimensions.

What the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will offer

The data comes due to an image that has been published in which the accessory box is seen from both the front and the back (and it is in the latter that its most important characteristics are seen). Thus, for example, it is confirmed that the integrated AMOLED screen would be 1.62 inchesso it will be larger than the device it replaces, which remained at 1.56″. So that this is not a problem in terms of autonomy, the battery of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will be 180 mAh -instead of 120 of the bracelet that is now on sale in the market-.

Taking into account that the photos belong to the model with NFC, the device will have a continuous SpO2 monitoring sensor -with automatic warnings if the amount of oxygen in the blood falls below 90%-; wizard access Xiao AI from the Asian manufacturer itself; and, even, progress will be made in what has to do with the recognition of physical activity, since the new bracelet will have the possibility of detect up to 100 exercises. Obviously, the water resistance of 5 atmospheres will be maintained. Therefore, there are changes, but they are not radical, so it seems that there is a high degree of continuity.

The price of the bracelet has also been known

Apparently, what the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will cost, as seen in its box, is 279 yuan. this to change it stays at about 40 euros, so the bracelet we are talking about will remain one of the best when it comes to the balance between quality and what it costs to get it. Obviously, there will be no different colors to get the model that best suits your tastes – orange and blue, for example, attracting attention – and the straps can be changed quite comfortably.

