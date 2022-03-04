Unveiled news of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, will it break the market?

One of the wearables that has not yet debuted this year is the Xiaomi MiBand 7. This bracelet will, in all probability, be the one that is sold the most in stores… but right now it has very strong competition due to the models offered by companies such as Amazfit or Huawei. The fact is that several of the novelties that it will include have been known, and things look very good.

One of the things that is pointed out is that in all probability the smartband, again, will increase the size of your screen. And it will achieve this without having to change its format and, also, without lowering the image quality it offers, since the resolution will be 490 x 190 pixels. The truth is that it is still possible to take advantage of the elongated signature of the panel AMOLED that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will have, and this will allow the amount of information displayed to be increased and much more attractive spheres to be achieved.

Among the advances that will be made regarding the screen, will be the possibility of including a Always on Display (ODA) improved. This will allow developers to optimize what is seen when the wristband is on, and also save power, since the panel would not need to be turned on when the wrist is rotated. Therefore, it is certain that the autonomy of two weeks will be maintained and could even improve thanks to this.

recorder

It will have internal improvements

Another of the things that attract attention among the novelties that this smart bracelet aims to have compared to the generation that is currently on the market is that it will have more elements to be of great help when it comes to recognizing physical activity. We are talking about the inclusion of a gps, something that would be the first time that it happens in the Xiaomi smartband, and it would help a lot to know the routes that are made when walking or running. Of course, this will bring the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 dangerously close to being considered almost a watch.

Apart from the inclusion of smart alarms that could be configured with events, such as if it is detected that the pulse rises above a certain figure (ideal to prevent health problems), it is also indicated that the user can be woken up progressively 30 minutes before the sound of it’s time to get up. We will see how this is achieved, but everything indicates that it would be through small constant vibrations.

The truth is that what has been known to offer the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is quite positive, more so if does not raise the price much (something that will happen by having a larger screen and, especially, by integrating a GPS). What, for now, does not seem to be intended by the manufacturer is to include what is necessary to access voice assistants… something that some competing models do allow, such as the Amazfit Band 5. Although, yes , there may be surprises.

>