Until now you could buy and use an Apple TV without having an iPhone. Apple is starting to complicate it

Apple has spent years strengthening its ecosystem – although now it is opening it up slightly – a walled garden in which everything works perfectly if you do not want to leave it, but which starts to give problems as soon as you try to escape a little. It is what has happened to a user who has detected a unique situation.

New terms of use for Apple TV. If you have an Apple TV, you may have received a message in which the terms and conditions of use have been updated. To accept those changes, yes, you will not be able to use Apple TV without further ado. You have to have an iPhone or an iPad nearby.

I own an Apple TV. I own not a single other Apple device. Not one. Every time I start the Apple TV I get this prompt now. @Manzana what do you expect me to do about this?

And now that. One user found himself in a peculiar situation precisely for that reason. A message appeared on his television when he turned on his Apple TV. “New iCloud Terms and Conditions.” To accept them and be able to continue using the device, yes, “a device running iOS 16 or higher, or iPadOS 16 or higher is required.” That is to say: either you have an iPhone or an iPad with those versions of the operating system, or you will not be able to accept those terms.

The (temporary) solution is to ignore them. These warnings —it can also ask us to update our Apple ID settings—, yes, they can be ignored. When the message appears, we can simply click OK and we will end up being able to use Apple TV again, although the notification will continue to appear frequently without us being able to do anything.

iPhone dependency. This type of dependence on the iPhone is already well known among Apple Watch users. Apple’s own support website explains that to configure a new Apple Watch “you need an iPhone 8 or a later model with iOS 16 or a later version.” An iPad won’t even work here.

But I didn’t need an iPhone to buy it. Apple TVs can be purchased independently, and can be set up and used to install apps or make purchases without an iPhone. Management with the Apple ID can be done from a browser on the PC, but it seems that Apple puts some strange limits on that independence.