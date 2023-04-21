Unrecord: Developer proves ultra-realistic game being made in Unreal 5

Update (04/20/2023) – GS

Earlier in the day, an alleged video with the gameplay of the game Unrecord began to circulate on the internet and intrigue users of social networks due to the extreme realism of the graphics, which made many question that those were not images generated by a computer, but yes real recordings. Aiming to further increase the sudden popularity of his game, Alexandre Spindler, co-director of the game, shared a video that shows some scenes in Unreal Engine 5, confirming that the game was developed in the recent graphics engine of Epic Games.

For those who thought Unrecord was fake or a video, sorry. 😌 pic.twitter.com/41ESKMISy1 — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) April 20, 2023

Even with proof, the realism of the images is frightening, making it hard to believe they were computer generated. This is certainly a small sample of the engine's power in the video game industry, which can yield many other amazing games for this generation. For now, we can only wait to find out what the technical requirements of this game will be and whether it will be released on console, but in view of the recent problems with game optimizations, it is better to prepare a "NASA PC".

Unrecord: FPS game impresses with its frightening realism

Unreal Engine 5 is still taking its first steps, but we could already see some very interesting samples of its potential in terms of graphical realism. Speaking of realistic games, this week the DRAMA studio presented the first gameplay trailer for Unrecord, its first-person shooter, which is already making waves due to its graphic quality and camera perspective.

Touted as a "single-player First-Person Shooter", Unrecord is described as an engaging action-investigation thriller, which puts you watching the action from the perspective of the body camera placed on a police officer performing various missions. Through this perspective, the action conveys a feeling of greater reality, more tactical and intense. The graphic quality of some moments is so impressive that many have already begun to question the veracity of the video, but the concept is exciting enough to deserve attention.