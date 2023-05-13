Unreal Engine 5.2 Released with Native Support for Apple M1 and M2 Chips

Epic Games has just released an important update for Unreal Engine, its graphics engine that is used in the creation of various projects such as games and even movies. Unreal Engine 5.2 arrives with native support for Apple M1 and M2 chips, understand now what changes with this new feature.

Until now, computers with Apple Silicon M1 and M2 chips used a code converter called Rosetta to use the Unreal Engine, as only a version dedicated to Intel processors was available for macOS.

With this, part of the machine’s performance was directed to this conversion, but now Unreal Engine 5.2 will be able to use all the power of these processors to create projects, since Rosetta is no longer necessary, since all the program code is compatible with Apple’s ARM chips.