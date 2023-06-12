Unpacking will come to Android and iOS devices later this year

- Advertisement -

After being released on PC and consoles in 2021, the Unpacking game is finally coming to Android and iOS devices. Developer Witch Beam Games revealed during the Wholesome Direct presentation that it plans to release the title on mobiles and tablets in late 2023. The studio hasn't revealed an exact release date, but fans are certainly looking forward to the game's arrival. Enjoy and check out our list of the best Android and iOS games in the last week.

Unpacking is a relaxing game about the familiar experience of taking belongings out of moving boxes and packing them into a new home. Described as a mix between block puzzles and interior decoration, the game invites you to build a cozy home while discovering clues about life that are coming out of the boxes. Over the course of eight changes, you will experience an intimate experience with a character you never see and a story that is never told. Spotlight: Microsoft Teams launches public preview of Speaker View feature On PC, the game has many positive reviews and has become one of the most popular titles on the platform in 2021, as well as on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which makes the title’s arrival on mobile devices widely celebrated.

Hope you all were paying attention during #WholesomeDirect, because we had a pretty big announcement—that’s right, ✨ UNPACKING IS COMING TO PHONES AND TABLETS!! ✨ We can’t wait for you all to experience it and take Unpacking with you on the go later this year! 📦 🔜 📱 pic.twitter.com/Y1tEr3vlnZ — Unpacking 📦 plushies AVAILABLE now! (@UnpackingALife) June 10, 2023