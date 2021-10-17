UnMetal Review: Rambo meets Solid Snake

Every now and then in the stereotyped and plastered videogame landscape some appear gem of rare beauty. It is the case of UnMetal, indie production signed by Francisco Telléz de Meneses (known on the Net as UnEpic_ Fran), a Spanish developer who had already proved his talent with two very interesting metroidvania like Unepic and Ghost 1.0.

UnMetal is simply one of the funniest games released in 2021, a 2D adventure that pays homage to some videogame series of the past (in particular, the very first episodes of the Metal Gear series) and some famous eighties feature films and, above all, it does so with a humor that brings to mind classics like The Secret of Monkey Island or Sam and Max Hit the Road of the legendary LucasArts. In short, a nice hodgepodge of games, genres and clichés that works surprisingly well.

Better than Rambo and Solid Snake?

UnMetal is a 2D adventure that mixes Metal Gear-style action and stealth (the first episodes for MSX computers and Nintendo’s NES) set in a script / plot that is none other than a tasty parody of 1980s action movies, those stuffed with heroes who oozed charisma, testosterone and bravado in very sculpted and tanned bodies, always ready to delight spectators with lightning-fast jokes. Given the continuous quotes, here is our review of Metal Gear Solid V.

UnMetal’s hero is neither Arnie nor Sylvester, Chuck, Steven, Kurt, Jean Claude or Dolph: his name is Jesse Fox (Foxhound does a lot …) and he’s a secret agent arrested for a crime he didn’t commit. Our new wannabe Snake or Rambo of the situation thus finds himself escaping from a secret base where he was locked up to save the world from yet another nuclear catastrophe.

UnEpic_Fran has chosen to reveal the plot through a series of funny flashbacks: our hero finds himself remembering / reliving what happened and he does it in a somewhat chaotic and absolutely crazy way.

The absurd plot of UnMetal is anything but logical or chronologically flawless but it works great, because the player is literally “trapped” in a series of hilarious inside jokes, quotes and parodies of famous feature films and legendary video games. Duty clarification: our hero has the annoying tendency to exaggerate his stories: he is a licensed cazzaro, and it is advisable not to believe everything he says.

Fox has “his fists in his hands”

Agent Fox is interrogated by a lieutenant and during the interrogation our hero tells of being imprisoned by his own comrades for a crime he did not commit (the helicopter scene recalls the A-Team abbreviation). Between a series of “flashback flashback flashbacks” thus begins the adventure of our hero who must find a way to escape.

And he does it with the resourcefulness and cunning of a MacGyver, devising a ruse to cheat the poor guard on duty with a roll of toilet paper and a wire. The first mission called “The Great Escape” it is nothing more than a long tutorial to metabolize the game controls, to experiment the art of combat (punches in abundance) and of stealth and to learn how to manage the elements that are in the inventory. The gameplay of UnMetal is simple, straightforward and works great: the player finds himself moving in a 2D top-down view, using his fists to knock out enemies and anything that moves on the screen (also to discover secret locations ), ingeniously exploiting all the items he recovers / loots to solve a series of puzzles / challenges. In addition to beating like a blacksmith, our hero can also roll and use weapons, as well as use a radio reminiscent of the famous Metal Gear series codec.

UnMetal alternates situations of pure adrenaline with others of quiet steath: for the avoidance of doubt, with only brute force you do not go very far in the game. By throwing coins, in fact, we can distract an enemy and surprise him with a punch in the face; with a bandage we can build a rudimentary slingshot to hit from afar and so on. With a little imagination and lots of punches (our hero has no time to hide under the cardboard boxes!) You can complete the puzzles and challenges that are gradually proposed: laughter is guaranteed by dialogue (they are translated into Italian) to say the least surreal and full of double meanings.

UnMetal also implements a rudimentary character development system, useful for unlocking several secondary skills that will be fundamental in end-level fights. The characters that meet during the adventure elicit more than a laugh and also some sweet memories: the Colonel Alan Harris that we find imprisoned in the secret base seems to remember another famous soldier we met in the Metal Gear series (Roy Campbell), as well as other faces that will be familiar to those who loved Kojima’s works.

The cardboard boxes

The game is structured in about ten stages (longevity is around 8/10 hours) and 4 levels of difficulty are available (“Ironman” is the one for the real tough guys): UnMetal is a rather linear game but in some places it can get frustrating, especially when you face the final bosses or you can’t carry out some actions due to fault of some bug that has not yet been fixed (see guards who get stuck in front of the door of a building and who inadvertently trigger the alarm …).

Thirteen super villains will face each other over the course of the adventure: General X is the last boss to face and he is clearly the toughest (complete with a final surprise that we do not spoil). Each boss is discreetly characterized as well as being clearly inspired by some villain of the Metal Gear saga, while the game mechanics seem to have remained in the eighties. In fact, the boss fights are often on the “annoying andante”, while the pace of UnMetal is a succession of things to do around the stages and there is never too much time to get bored: last but not least, to save you go to a bathroom to urinate! Fortunately, there is no shortage of secrets to unlock (there are several in each stage) and absurd challenges to complete: UnEpic_Fran seems to have fun questioning all the philosophical dissertations proposed by Kojima himself in his celebrated series, as well as taking the player for a ride. himself by making him do things that don’t make sense (reminding him several times during the game …).

The old school graphics are the classic gem that will drive fans of eighties games crazy: pixel art and one style that wants to remember in “all and for all” the saga created by Koijma (including the “zzzzzzz” of enemies while they sleep …). The pixels of Jesse Fox casually recall a certain Solid Snake, while the settings are quite varied even if the leitmotif of UnMetal remains the military theme.

The sound effects are pleasant as well as the soundtrack that accompanies the adventures of Fox: also in this case they are a tribute to the Eighties. The game is available on PC (works great with an integrated card and has very minimal requirements) and on major consoles and it is sold at a price of 16.99 euros. Do you want to discover another game similar to UnMetal? Read our Broforce review.