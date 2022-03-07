Unlock all the power of your Samsung Galaxy S: how to remove the limitation in games and apps

Last week’s tech news was the discovery that Samsung throttled performance on some games and apps, which got it banned from Geekbench. It does it for a good reason, yes: prevent the device from getting too hot, with the consequent energy expenditure. However, it is the user who should choose whether or not he wants to limit the performance of his terminal.

we are going to teach you how to unlock the full power of your samsung galaxy s, a tutorial valid for all generations from the Galaxy S10 onwards. What we are going to do is prevent Samsung’s optimizers from connecting to the network when they detect that we are playing certain titles whose performance will be limited.

What is GOS and why should you disable it?

Samsung mobiles have several tools to “optimize” the performance of games. Among them is Game Optimizing Service (GOS), one of the services that limits the behavior of the processor so that the mobile does not heat up so much. It is true that leaving the mobile as it is save energy and prevent overheatingbut we will lose performance when playing.

Deactivating this function of Samsung will unlock its full power, although we will spend a little more battery

If we disable these optimization tools, we will have the mobile working to the maximum in games and apps. We may notice a higher consumption, but if we have bought a high-end to perform, it makes a lot of sense to unlock its full potential.

Specifically, what we are going to do in this tutorial is disable the network connection of the three optimizers that Samsung has and erase your data completely. In this way they will be unusable and will not be able to detect what app or game we are using, without being able to limit their performance.

How to disable Samsung Optimizer

It is important that you follow the steps that we are going to give you to the letter. We are simply going to install the Netguard app to use it as a firewall and prevent Samsung apps from connecting to the internet, as Golden Reviewer has discovered. You can reverse the process at any time.

Download the Netguard app on your Galaxy S

Open the app settings

Go to advanced options

Click on ‘manage system applications’

This is the first step, so that Netguard can act on the system apps, which, in this case, are three. to find them you must do the following.

In the Netguard search engine type ‘game’

You will find three apps: Game Booster, Game Launcher and Game Optimizing Service

Take the internet and data away from everyone

Now, open each app, tap on settings, storage and delete your data

Done, now we just have to restart the phone with Wi-Fi off. When it’s powered on, we refresh the Netguard menu (swipe down to refresh) and make sure all three apps are disabled from connecting to the network.

Now, when we connect to the internet, we will see that there are three services blocked. Since they can’t connect to the network, they can’t download data or update either, so this is a good temporary patch to get our Samsung performing as it should.