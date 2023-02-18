Unlikely that Kim Jong Un’s daughter is being groomed as successor, South Korea says

Designs released by North Korea’s state-run Korea Stamp Corporation earlier this week also show Kim Ju Ae being featured in five of eight new stamps that are set to be circulated starting Friday to celebrate the November flight test of the Hwasong-17 ICBM, an event she attended. The stamps carried previously publicized images showing the girl holding her father’s hand as they walked near the missile and posing for photos with her father in front of a wall of clapping soldiers days after the Hwasong-17 launch.

After her first public appearance, the National Intelligence Service, South Korea’s main spy agency, told lawmakers that she was Kim’s second child, according to some of the legislators who attended a closed-door briefing. The spy service later said it believed that by taking his daughter to public events, Kim Jong Un aims to show the public his resolve to hand over power to one of his children in the future, though it assessed the younger Kim’s appearances did not necessarily mean she would succeed her father.

The name of Ju Ae matched what retired NBA star Dennis Rodman named Kim’s baby daughter, whom he said he saw and held during his trip to Pyongyang in 2013. Rodman told the British newspaper the Guardian that Kim Jong Un was a “good dad” to his daughter and that “the Marshal Kim and I had a relaxing time by the sea with his family.”

Since its foundation in 1948, North Korea has been successively ruled by male members of the Kim family. Outside studies show only a fraction of top North Korean officials are women, including Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. Before Kim Jong Un took power in late 2011, his father Kim Jong Il governed for 17 years, and before him, his father and state founder, Kim Il Sung, ruled for 46 years.

“It’s too soon to assume that (Kim Ju Ae) will be his heir because the son has always succeeded the throne in North Korea,” said Duyeon Kim, a senior analyst at the Center for a New American Security in Washington. “So we don’t yet know if Kim Jong Un is willing to break tradition regarding the gender of his successor or if she will play a key role to support whoever Kim appoints.”