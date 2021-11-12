Universal introduced its first band composed of NFT characters

Universal Music Group, one of the largest record companies in the world, commented that it is starting a project called Kingship, a music band made up of four virtual characters.

In the first instance, this proposal may sound similar to what we met with Gorillaz a couple of decades ago, but the difference between the two projects is that this new project is made up of characters that are non-fungible tokens, or NFT.

Kingship, the first virtual NFT band

This new musical project, recently announced, was called Kingship. Unlike Gorillaz, which in its staging also involves four virtual characters who are presented as the facade of a real band, Kingship is posed more as a brand, “integrated into a metaverse”, according to Universal.

It is known that a whole narrative will develop around Kingship, according to the UMG statement. Along with presenting the story of each character, a musical branch will be integrated into this project a posteriori, without knowing yet who will be in charge of its production.

Kingship is part of a collection of NFTs belonging to a very successful NFT project, the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Celine Joshua, the founder of 10:22 PM, a “Web3 label” dedicated to artistic-technological innovation, later took the four apes and founded the group.

Some of the BAYC apes have been traded at really high rates. Without going too far, two of Kingship’s apes are each valued at $ 125,000 USD, while another member of the collection was sold for almost three and a half million dollars.

“Creating Kingship has been incredibly fun and imaginative”Joshua said in the Universal statement. “I started 10:22 PM to push the boundaries of innovation in the music industry and with Kingship, we are literally inventing what is possible in real time. As we would any artist or creator, my team and I will work with Kingship to sharpen their vision and develop their unique sound. “.

Joshua also noted that this new band will create, apart from anticipated musical experiences, appearances in video games and in virtual reality environments. As part of the metaverse, Joshua said that Kingship will come to life “Building communities and utility, and entertaining audiences around the world”. However, there is a long way to go to reach that goal, since that virtual environment needs to be built beforehand.

At the beginning of the 2000s, a whole generation could be amazed and fond of the virtual experience of Gorillaz, which together with the musical and audiovisual aspects of its project, presented at the time a robust interactive experience on its portal, built on Flash, the protagonist of the web of those years.

Apparently the paradigm will be replicated with a new generation, which in their experience will replace the technological means of yesteryear with the metaverse and the audiovisual resources that emerge from this new initiative.