Universal Control is less “hidden” in macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 3

By: Abraham

Date:

In the third beta of macOS Monterey 12.3, released in recent days to developers and public beta testers, there has been a small update regarding the awaited Universal Control function which allows you to use a single mouse / trackpad and a single keyboard at the same time on multiple Macs and iPads, on which it has been run access to your iCloud accountby moving the cursor between the various screens or by dragging content from one device to another.


By accessing the section Screens in System Preferencesafter updating to the beta version, a new key will appear “‌Universal control‌ …” lower left. Clicking it will directly enter the settings of the function that offers the three options that have not changed:

Foundation season 2 on Apple TV +: first photo and new cast members

  • Allow the cursor and keyboard to move between any nearby Mac or iPad:The cursor and keyboard can be used on any nearby Mac or iPad that you are logged into your iCloud account on.
  • Move the pointer over the edge of a screen to connect to a nearby Mac or iPad: Allow connection to a nearby Mac or iPad by moving the cursor to the edge of a screen.
  • Automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad: Allow your Mac to automatically reconnect to any nearby Mac or iPad you previously connected to.

Prior to this beta, the ‌ options were in the now removed “Advanced” tab and were certainly a little more difficult to reach.

‌The Universal Control function, remember, was announced as part of macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 during WWDC 2021, last June, but several development problems have delayed its launch.

