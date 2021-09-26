United States DARPA Agency Will Seek To Achieve First Nuclear Thermal Spaceflight

With the passage of time, space flights have been acquiring greater notoriety, given the interest of companies like SpaceX in allowing them to one day be available to ordinary people.

So too, space agencies have been striving to discover new ways to shorten the travel time of spacecraft and rockets that will be used in upcoming missions.

In this sense, DARPA through its DRACO program (Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations) has launched a project that seeks to demonstrate how capable it would be to implement a nuclear thermal propulsion system (NTP) to propel a spacecraft above low Earth orbit with a view to making it a reality by 2025.

For this, the agency owned by the US Pentagon has announced the support it has received from three main contractors to carry out this project: General Atomics, Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin.

If successful, this DARPA mission would be the first to build a ship with technology capable of halving travel time through the solar system.

Until now, electrical and chemical space propulsion systems have limitations in their operation, which makes spacecraft and rockets unable to reach the necessary speed to travel to the ends of the universe.

However, thanks to the nuclear thermal propulsion proposed by the DRACO program, this situation could change favorably. This, due to the potential presented by this system to obtain a notable increase in the thrust-weight indicators, making them 10 thousand times greater than electric propulsion.

Likewise, the NTP could favorably impact the specific efficiency of the propellant, surpassing up to in five times to chemical propulsion.

Added to this, the nuclear thermal propulsion system implemented by DARPA will use a hydrogen propellant heated by a nuclear fission reactor, thus generating twice the power of today’s most sophisticated liquid-powered rocket engine.

Although this program focuses its work on a trip made between the Earth and moon, the members involved hope they can take the potential of the NTP further and use it to travel to mars and beyond.