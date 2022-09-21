United Internet is pushing ahead with plans for the Ionos IPO

The digital group wants to list its cloud and web hosting division on the stock exchange. The announcement was received positively there.

The digital group United is pushing with for an IPO for its cloud and web hosting subsidiary . As part of the preparations for the 2023 planned edition of

The MDax group announced on Monday in Montabaur that an international banking consortium would be commissioned to hold Ionos shares. After the strong growth of recent years, an IPO is the next step, which reflects the company’s positioning as a leading digitization partner for freelancers and small and medium-sized companies and as a powerful European cloud provider. The news was positively received on the stock exchange.

Ionos had sales of 1.06 billion euros last year, which is almost a fifth of the group’s total revenues. According to the company, the division employs more than 4,000 people.

United Internet is in transition. The consumer applications division with the mail services GMX and Web.de is in the shop window, it could be sold in quite some time. The subsidiary 1&1, in turn, is working flat out on the construction of the fourth German mobile network. The multi-billion dollar investment is a financial feat for 1&1. The company had recently announced delays and justified this with delivery problems from expansion partners. However, the planned opening of the network for mobile phone users in summer 2023 will be maintained.

