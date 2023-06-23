United Airlines launches feature that helps you rebook tickets through the app

- Advertisement -

A United Airlines announced this Thursday (22) a feature in its application that aims to reduce discomfort and save time. In this regard, travelers have the option to access the airline’s new self-service tool for rebooking options. Through this new tool, it becomes possible to obtain luggage tracking information and even meal and accommodation vouchers, when eligible. This situation can end up being useful in case the passenger has his flight canceled or suffers a delay. Linda Jogo is director of Customer Service at the company and commented on the news:

Our goal is to get our customers to their destination on time, but we know that things don’t always go as planned and that’s where a tool like this can make a real difference. Our new app feature provides more transparency, saves time and reduces discomfort for our customers, and shortens queues at service desks so our employees can better help passengers with more complex issues. Plus, it’s another example of United’s continued investment in new technology and tools.





From there, the user will be able to access the features already on the app’s home screen in case their flight is delayed by more than 60 minutes or is cancelled. Among the features available are receiving notification of the flight, in addition to being able to check the status of the flight and also the new reservation. - Advertisement - If necessary, the person can also track their bags to find out when the luggage is loaded onto the flight and received at the final destination. In addition, if qualified, the passenger is still entitled to hotel, ground transportation or meal vouchers. 100-giga fiber is ready and an operator even plans to launch it now

Other features include virtual assistance with an agent, the ability to access a seat map to accommodate children more easily. Likewise, you can get refunds and flexible travel credits, and communicate automatically and there are no change fees to be charged. Check also: the inauguration of the air taxi in 2025 in the United States with the participation of United Airlines, as well as the results of the partnership between the company and Apple.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

