United Airlines is tweaking its app to give customers rebooking options and vouchers during delays

United Airlines is tweaking its app to help out customers whose flights are delayed or canceled

Memorial Day Travel

A United Airlines jetliner is pulled out of a gate at Denver International Airport Friday, May 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Associated Press

CHICAGO — United Airlines says when flights are delayed or canceled it will use its app to send customers options for rebooking and, in some cases, vouchers for meals and hotel rooms.

United said Thursday that it began testing the service on its app late last year and found that it reduced the number of people waiting in airports lines to speak to airline agents.

Airlines are under pressure from the Biden administration to improve customer service. The transportation Department said recently it would begin writing new rules to require passenger compensation when the airline causes delays and cancellations.

United’s chief customer officer, Linda Jojo, said the new app features would save time and reduce stress for travelers because “we know things don’t always go as planned.”

So far this year, United has canceled about 5,400 flights, or 1.3% of its schedule, which matches the industrywide average, according to figures from FlightAware.com. Nearly 100,000 other United flights this year have arrived at least 15 minutes late.

