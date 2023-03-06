Unisoc increases presence in the chip market for smartphones following MediaTek’s strategy

Unisoc is a Chinese manufacturer of hardware for mobile phones and tablets that has shown great growth in recent years, even threatening Samsung’s position. Part of this phenomenon is due to a strategy that, according to a report by the South China Morning Post released on Sunday (05), benefited MediaTek. Focusing on developing entry-level processors for low-cost cell phones and tablets, Unisoc has become China’s leading manufacturer, as HiSilicon has suffered huge losses from US embargoes. Affordable hardware is the business model that keeps MediaTek at the forefront of the smartphone chip market.

After obtaining a solid position in the market, Unisoc seems to be investing in segments beyond its comfort zone. Last year, the manufacturer announced the Unisoc T820, its new platform for mid-range 5G-compatible cell phones, which uses 6-nanometer lithography. The chip supports 120Hz displays and video recording at up to 4K. - Advertisement - Unisoc owns about 10% of market share, second only to MediaTek, Qualcomm and Apple. Its growth was possible with the slowdown in the use of Exynos chips by Samsung and the unfavorable scenario for HiSilicon. On the other hand, western market regulators can compromise your position in the market. This is how Samsung’s new folding phones look a week before its premiere