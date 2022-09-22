HomeLatest newsUniper's new rescue mixes scars and consolations

Uniper’s new rescue mixes scars and consolations

By Brian Adam
Helsinki loses money, but gets out of the mess; Berlin can win, but it is responsible for what happens now

The cross-border dispute between Germany and Finland over Uniper is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Berlin effectively nationalized the firm, injecting $8bn in fresh capital and paying token compensation to 78% Finnish state owner Fortum in return.

In recent years, it has fought tooth and nail to increase its stake in Uniper, a jumble of Swedish low-carbon assets and German gas supplies, and has spent $7bn on it. At the low price of 1.70 euros per share to which Berlin injects capital and buys its majority, Fortum will only get 500 million. Even with 900 million accumulated dividends, it’s a huge loss.

That said, the Finns also gain by getting out of the mess. In August, Uniper recorded a half-year net loss of 12,000 million, due to the growing demands for guarantees in derivative operations and the need to pay exorbitant prices for the gas that it no longer obtains from Russia, but that it must still supply to customers. The deconsolidation of losses means that Fortum’s balance sheet equity will therefore be $5bn higher than it would have been. And the rescue will also allow Uniper to repay a loan of 4,000 million advanced by the Finns.

The German disbursement may be successful. The purchase of 78% and the dilution by the injection of capital leaves Berlin with 98.5% in a critical piece of energy infrastructure. It is his thing, given the crisis and the fiscal strength of the country. In addition, you can keep the capital gains if Uniper recovers. With control over how much you can pass on costs to domestic consumers, that could be tangible.

Still, Germany is responsible for further blows. If wholesale gas prices remain skyrocketing and angry consumers make it difficult for the government to pass on high prices, it could always saddle Uniper with more losses. Although the distribution of damage is now more rational, it is not yet clear if they will end up more discouraged in Berlin or Helsinki.

