Union for the victims, Apple stands in solidarity with Turkey and Syria.

Apple stands in solidarity with Turkey and Syria: Let’s talk about the earthquake.

On Thursday morning, the New York Times reported that the death toll in Turkey and Syria had risen to more than 20,000.

The first earthquake on Monday had a magnitude of 7.8, which authorities described as “strong“, followed by two other earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 6.0 that shook Turkey.

Tens of thousands of people were injured and left homeless after 5,775 buildings collapsed.

If you visit the home page of Manzana for Turkeyyou will see a completely black background with a lasso symbol outlined in white as a tribute to the Turkish people seeking to rise up after this tragedy that has claimed so many lives.

Manzana has removed all marketing material from its home page, showing only the ribbon.

On Monday, the CEO of Manzana, Tim Cookwent to Twitter to offer their support and condolences to those affected by the earthquakes.

cooking also confirmed that Manzana will donate funds to relief and reconstruction efforts, as is customary after natural disasters:

“We send our thoughts and condolences to the people of Turkey, Syria and all those affected by the devastating earthquakes. Apple will donate funds to relief and reconstruction efforts.”

as it says cookingearthquakes have affected both Turkey like Syria. However, Manzana does not have an online store yet Syria.

Apple is not alone in this initiative to help the population of Turkey and Syria in these times of need.

Both companies have expressed their condolences and have announced that they will donate funds to help and rebuild those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

We have already heard from Tim Cook, and now it is the turn of Google CEO Sundar Pichai you have written that the company has activated “SOS alerts” that will provide emergency information to those affected.

He added that Google and your employees will do their part to support people who are on the brink of tragedy.

In Twitterwrote: “My thoughts are with all the people in Turkey and Syria who have suffered devastating losses from the earthquakes. We have activated SOS alerts to provide relevant emergency information to those affected, and @Googleorg and Google will support relief and recovery efforts.”

Samsung is not far behind in helping Turkey and Syria.

After the tech giants Manzana and Google announce their support for the victims of the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, samsung announced a $3 million donation to the victims.

The South Korean tech giant will donate $1.5 million in cash to the Risk and Catastrophe Management Authority of Turkey.

All united to help Turkey and Syria.

Rescue teams are currently searching for survivors and working tirelessly.

To help the population, dozens of countries have promised help and assistance to the affected countries.

India today also sent the first shipment of relief material and equipment to the NDRF in Turkey.

“The first consignment of earthquake relief material has been sent from India to Turkey along with NDRF search and rescue teams, specially trained dogs, medical supplies, drilling rigs and other necessary equipment,” said a message in Twitter of the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Issues.

Ukrainecurrently at war with Russia, also announced his support for the victims. “Ukraine is ready to send a large group of aid workers to Turkey to help deal with the crisis.”

“We are working closely with Turkey to coordinate their deployment“, declared the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mexico has dispatched rescue dogs to help search for survivors. for his part Russia, state United States, South Korea and many other countries have announced measures to help those affected.

How can we help?

Check out this list of recognized charities compiled by Charity Navigator to learn how to contribute to relief and recovery efforts.

We will also name some among many that exist.

UN : The United Nations World Food Program will distribute 40,000 ready-to-eat rations to cover the needs of 200,000 people for a week, after which normal rations will be delivered.

: will distribute 40,000 ready-to-eat rations to cover the needs of 200,000 people for a week, after which normal rations will be delivered. Red Cross/Red Moon Worldwide.

Worldwide. Consulates and embassies around the worldas the Embassy of Turkey in QuitoThey have enabled a donation area and have opened a bank account to receive monetary donations.

The embassy explained that these funds are managed by the international humanitarian aid organization Red Moon. And from the Turkish government: “just to help the victims and nothing else.”

What can be donated for the victims of Turkey and Syria?

What can be donated for the victims in Turkey is mainly winter clothes, blankets, boots, scarves and other items. Also items such as flashlights, thermoses, tents and sleeping bags.

Your donation will help us provide food and emergency aid to children and families in Syria.

This earthquake comes after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti in 2021.

Until now, cooking has promised the help of Manzanaalthough the company has never said exactly what it will do.