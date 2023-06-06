Uninstall now! Check Out Newly Discovered Malicious Extensions in Chrome

Google Chrome users who have extensions installed on the Windows version of the browser need to be on the lookout for a new list indicating malicious plugins found in the Web Store. As with mobile systems, installing infected apps puts user safety at risk and can affect sensitive device data.

As discovered by cybersecurity expert Wladimir Palant, there are currently around 34 malicious extensions that could be stealing user information. Among the contaminated plugins are ad blockers and other tools such as magnifying glass, custom mouse cursor, VPN and translator.