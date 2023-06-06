Uninstall now! Check Out Newly Discovered Malicious Extensions in Chrome

Google Chrome users who have extensions installed on the Windows version of the browser need to be on the lookout for a new list indicating malicious plugins found in the Web Store. As with mobile systems, installing infected apps puts user safety at risk and can affect sensitive device data.
As discovered by cybersecurity expert Wladimir Palant, there are currently around 34 malicious extensions that could be stealing user information. Among the contaminated plugins are ad blockers and other tools such as magnifying glass, custom mouse cursor, VPN and translator.
Users of Chrome and other browsers based on Google’s Chromium platform are recommended to check if any malicious extensions are installed in the browser. If so, you need to disable it and complete the uninstall steps so that all files are removed from your computer.
It is also indicated to start a scan with an antivirus of your choice in order to identify possible security breaches or malware that may have been installed through the plugin. See below how to uninstall:
- Open Chrome.
- Select More > More Tools > Extensions.
- Next to the extension you want to remove, select Remove.
- To confirm, select Remove.
Check the list:
- Autoskip for Youtube
- Soundboost
- crystal ad block
- Brisk VPN
- clipboard helper
- Maxi Refresher
- Quick Translation
- Easyview Reader view
- PDF toolbox
- Epsilon ad blocker
- Craft Cursors
- alphablocker ad blocker
- Zoom Plus
- Base Image Downloader
- clickish fun cursors
- Cursor – A custom cursor
- Amazing Dark Mode
- Maximum Color Changer for Youtube
- Awesome Auto Refresh
- Venus Adblock
- Adblock Dragon
- Readl Reader mode
- Volume Frenzy
- image download center
- Font Customizer
- Easy Undo Closed Tabs
- screen recorder
- OneCleaner
- repeat button
- Leap Video Downloader
- tap image downloader
- Qspeed Video Speed Controller
- HyperVolume
- Light picture-in-picture
Have you used any of these Google Chrome browser plugins? Tell us, comment!