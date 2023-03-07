Unihertz Luna, inspired by Nothing Phone and iPhone Pro with night vision

- Advertisement -

Unihertz Luna didn’t make it into our top 3 of the most peculiar smartphones from this year’s MWC, but there is still a lot to discuss: it is clearly inspired by ex OnePlus Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone (1) , who also had himself photographed personally with both devices in hand.

Luna has a different design for the rear LEDs, which look like RGB among other things. Another point of inspiration (declared) are Apple’s iPhone Pros, and it is perceived above all when you look at the layout of the rear camera module (Tim Cook, however, did not have himself photographed in a similar way to Carl Pei). But the photographic setup is very peculiar: in addition to the usual “useless” 2 MP with macro functions, the other auxiliary is not a conventional ultra-wide angle but is specific for the night vision – with what technology for the moment it is not known.

In general we can say that this smartphone will not really step on the toes of either of the two products it is inspired by, given that the Luna will not exceed 300 dollars, according to representatives of Unihertz. The technical specifications are indeed low-end, with MediaTek Helio chips, which isn’t even 5G. Anyway, let’s recap what has been shared so far:

6.81″ display

MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, octa-core, 2.2GHz max

8GB of RAM

256GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage

Triple rear camera: main (Samsung S5KHM2SP03-FGX9 sensor), autofocus night vision (Sony IMX350 sensor) 2MP macro (OV2680 sensor)

32MP front camera, fixed focus

3.5mm audio jack

Programmable additional physical key

Fingerprint scanner

Infrared port

NFC

Dual SIM 4G

5000 mAh battery

Max charging 18W

OS: Android 12

Unihertz says the smartphone will come on the market by the end of this month of March, but we don’t have more precise details on markets and timing. The official website seems to suggest that there will be two variants of the shell, white and black.