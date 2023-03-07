5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsUnihertz Luna, inspired by Nothing Phone and iPhone Pro with night vision

Unihertz Luna, inspired by Nothing Phone and iPhone Pro with night vision

Android

Published on

By Abraham
unihertz luna, inspired by nothing phone and iphone pro with
unihertz luna, inspired by nothing phone and iphone pro with
- Advertisement -

Unihertz Luna didn’t make it into our top 3 of the most peculiar smartphones from this year’s MWC, but there is still a lot to discuss: it is clearly inspired by ex OnePlus Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone (1) , who also had himself photographed personally with both devices in hand.

 

Luna has a different design for the rear LEDs, which look like RGB among other things. Another point of inspiration (declared) are Apple’s iPhone Pros, and it is perceived above all when you look at the layout of the rear camera module (Tim Cook, however, did not have himself photographed in a similar way to Carl Pei). But the photographic setup is very peculiar: in addition to the usual “useless” 2 MP with macro functions, the other auxiliary is not a conventional ultra-wide angle but is specific for the night vision – with what technology for the moment it is not known.

- Advertisement -

In general we can say that this smartphone will not really step on the toes of either of the two products it is inspired by, given that the Luna will not exceed 300 dollars, according to representatives of Unihertz. The technical specifications are indeed low-end, with MediaTek Helio chips, which isn’t even 5G. Anyway, let’s recap what has been shared so far:

OSOM OV1 is a bit late, but it will come with top-of-the-line materials

  • 6.81″ display
  • MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, octa-core, 2.2GHz max
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage
  • Triple rear camera:
    • 108 MP main (Samsung S5KHM2SP03-FGX9 sensor), autofocus
    • 20 MP night vision (Sony IMX350 sensor)
    • 2MP macro (OV2680 sensor)
  • 32MP front camera, fixed focus
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Programmable additional physical key
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Infrared port
  • NFC
  • Dual SIM 4G
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • Max charging 18W
  • OS: Android 12

Unihertz says the smartphone will come on the market by the end of this month of March, but we don’t have more precise details on markets and timing. The official website seems to suggest that there will be two variants of the shell, white and black.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Vivo S16, Pro and official S16e with three different processors | Prices China

Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e are official, as expected, the Chinese brand has...
Android

Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are starting to receive Google Maps

The october sighting didn't lie and over the last few hours the application of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.