UNI and these top cryptos are looking bullish

Whoever has even a basic idea of how the cryptocurrency market works know how volatile this industry can be and with the ongoing crypto winter, this is far more evident to us. However, although the market is still going through a bearish trend, there are certain tokens that are quite promising in the near future.

One such potential coin is UNI, which is the native token of Uniswap that has been trading in the green for the last 19 days. Judging by the coin’s current price movement it can be assumed that UNI is going to surge in the coming months along with other potential projects that are worth mentioning in today’s crypto landscape.

Investors are taking interest in emerging projects like RobotEra, Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, Calvaria, and Tamadoge that offer uniqueness and hidden potential to outshine similar cryptocurrencies in the future.

- Advertisement -

But why is that? And what makes these projects so in demand lately? Let’s find out.

>>>Buy The Best Cryptos Now<<<

List of bullish cryptos to look out for in 2022:

RobotEra

Dash 2 Trade

IMPT

Calvaria

Tamadoge

UniSwap

Solana

RobotEra(TARO)

- Advertisement -

Metaverse enthusiasts always crave for a project which integrates P2E mechanics along with an immersive world. That is exactly what RobotEra delivers – a sandbox-like planet-rebuilding metaverse. It allows players to become a robot, acquire resources from a planet known as TARO, manage their own land and earn passive income through numerous sources.

The full version of the metaverse project is set for a 2023 launch, with a goal of providing players with an immersive gameplay that integrates exploration, management and entertainment, with several ways to earn money. the blockchain aspect of the world leverages the best of NFT and cryptocurrency technology.

Why should one invest in RobotEra? – RobotEra’s native token, TARO, which is currently in presale forms the basis of the ecosystem. RobotEra also provides a frictionless P2E gaming experience which provides multiple ways of earning money. Players can earn income through activities such as selling NFTs, advertising, staking tokens and more.

- Advertisement -

>>>Buy Robotera Now<<<

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

The recently introduced social trading platform is exceptional at offering cryptocurrency analytics and assisting traders in making market-beating choices supported by signals. Dash2Trade keeps its customers up to date on market movements by giving them the ability to develop and backtest strategies and monitor on-chain data.

The platform has cutting-edge features that give traders in-depth market knowledge so they may use different techniques. Investors can recognise and analyse the variables that affect price volatility in the cryptocurrency market with the aid of the D2T platform.

The token is currently in the 2nd stage of its presale and trading at 0.05 USDT per D2T. so far the project has raised $2,533,407.1 where only 52,651,858 D2T Tokens are remaining for stage 3.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

IMPT.io – The Most Promising Green Crypto of this Year

IMPT.io is another recent crypto project that is basically revolutionizing the industry by changing the course of the crypto space. It is no news that there is a huge amount of energy required to mint cryptocurrencies; however, IMPT is changing the pattern by not only adopting the PoS consensus but also by allowing users to directly take part in preserving the planet through carbon credits.

Users can get access to these carbon credits by shopping from the selected brands that IMPT has partnered with or by simply purchasing them directly from the IMPT marketplace. These carbon credits can then be received as NFTs and sold to the NFT marketplace. IMPT has partnered with more than 10,000 brands that have the same values in terms of environmental protection as the mission of this project. By merging blockchain technology with an eco-friendly option, IMPT is allowing businesses and individuals alike to reduce their carbon footprint and opt for a greener planet.

The dedicated token of IMPT.io, IMPT is currently going through its second presale phase which has raised $13 million milestone in funds which indicates a bright green future for this crypto.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Another new cryptocurrency initiative, Calvaria, is currently causing a great deal of attention thanks to its live presale, which has piqued investors’ curiosity. The features offered by Calvaria are vast, ranging from complete asset ownership and an in-game store to mobile gameplay and comprehensive world-building.

Users can enhance each card in the P2E game of cards before placing them on sale. Additionally, there is the opportunity to stake the assets, which attracts users seeking to profit from their cryptocurrency holdings. Currently, one USDT is worth 30.77 $RIA, and the project has now raised 2,154,503 USDT out of 3,075,000 USDT so get involved before it sells out!

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

Tamadoge (TAMA) – The Future of Play-to-Earn

Despite the bearish trend in the market, the coins that stood out, TAMA one of them. Tamadoge, the unique memecoin has managed to raise more than $19 million in its presale and investors are trusting this memecoin for good reasons.

TAMA is unlike the popular pump-and-dump coins like Dogecoin and Shina Inu, which makes it one-of-a-kind as a memecoin with utility. Users can take part in the lucrative P2E games where they are able to breed, pet, and compete with virtual pets. The platform comes with a rare NFT collection as well in the form of Tamadoge pets that makes this project a combination of fun and functionality in the cryptoverse.

Moreover, the P2E platform is all set to introduce its own NFT collection with 21000 NFTs in the form of Tamadoge pets. Tamadoge is continuing to grab all the attention of investors by merging metaverse and NFT with a play-to-earn mechanism.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Here<<<

UNI – The Bullish Coin Amidst the Bear Market

When it comes to swapping cryptocurrencies with efficiency, Uniswap is one of the largest decentralised crypto exchanges that allow you to swap currencies without signing up for an account. Although Uniswap doesn’t allow users to trade cryptos they can earn interest on their crypto holdings through the platform’s liquidity pools. Uniswap serves as an AMM (automated market maker) that manages decentralised financial services through smart contracts.

Users can take advantage of trading ERC-20 tokens quickly, which means they will get access to a huge pool of tokens to conduct trade. Although Uniswap doesn’t accept fiat currency, users can get access to an ample amount of liquidity with this platform. There is also no registration requires as well as the advantage of supporting popular crypto wallets like Ethereum wallet, MetaMask, Coinbase wallet, and Trust wallet, to name a few.

Since we are talking about bullish cryptocurrencies, there are two recent projects that need to be mentioned in this article. TAMA and IMPT, despite getting launched in 2022, are making news in the crypto space and we are not surprised why.

Solana (SOL)

One of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, Solana, supports a diverse range of projects, including NFTs, DeFi, and others. Solana, a powerful alternative to Ethereum, is anticipated to experience price increases in the near future. Along with other advantages, this open-source platform has minimal gas costs and quick transaction times.

By staking SOL, Solana’s native coin, users can get rewards as well. With 350 million tokens in circulation, it is anticipated that Solana will experience price increases soon. SOl is currently trading at $31.54, which is 11.89% up in the last 24 hours.

Conclusion

Looking for a more resistant and stable crypto project to invest your money in? – we suggest you conduct research on projects such as Calvaria, along with others such as Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra and IMPT.io. Now is the time to benefit from these projects by investing at an earlier stage.