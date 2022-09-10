Unexpected Moments: The Pictures of the Week (KW 36)

A lot can be planned in photography, but chance also makes an important contribution. This is especially true for landscape and animal photographers.

- Advertisement -

In studio photography, the photographer can design conditions completely according to his ideas. Starting with the subject, through the light, to the surroundings in the foreground and background. The picture of the day from Saturday is an example of this. Gallery photographer Ralph Derksen Photography has placed his model Naya with an old lamp in the foreground and is working with a self-designed background.

- Advertisement -

c’t photography 5/22







- Advertisement -

More information in the voonze shop (Picture: c’t photography ) “Travellers Lost in Time”, the new HBO Max family movie about the duel ++ Rediscover sights photographically ++ Used guide for cameras and objects ++ Photographing in parks and gardens ++ Test stand: cheap photo books up to 30 euros ++ In the test: the new mirrorless APS-C cameras and four new telephoto fixed focal lengths for mirrorless + + Special tripods in practical tests ++ Color and contrast development workshops ++ Work faster with the graphics tablet

Landscape and wildlife photographers don’t have that luxury. They have to deal with the conditions they find. In this way, even the most beautiful planning can quickly come to an end, but that doesn’t have to harm the results. Oliver Volmer writes about his photo of a gray heron: “I had been watching the gray heron for a long time. It was walking cautiously through the water and was looking for food. I was hoping that there might be an opportunity to see the heron with a fish in its beak The result was this picture. The heron wasn’t lucky, because it couldn’t catch a fish in this and other attempts.”

Coincidence also played a major role in Piero Nigro’s picture: “The photo was taken on a hot afternoon. The fountains embedded in the ground in the city center cool down the cityscape a bit. I found the interplay between sky, water and silhouettes interesting, I could “But I didn’t capture it as I saw it at first. It was only later in post-processing, when I turned one of the photos upside down and cropped it again, that the final image emerged.”

You can find all the of the week in the photo gallery.



picture 1 from 7

Pictures of the week (week 36) (7 pictures)

unexpected- -The-Pictures-of-the-Week-KW-36.jpg">

Saturday: Naya

The atmospheric portrait by Ralph Derksen Photography is a studio work. The photographer used an old lampshade to blur the foreground, and he painted the background himself. He achieved the color mood through color grading. “End of the road”, the thriller with Queen Latifah and Ludacris, already has an official trailer Instagram: ralph-derksen-fotografie (Image: Ralph Derksen Photography)



(tho)

