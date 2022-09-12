Undersupply: The first households benefit from the right to “fast” Internet

For the time, the internet-service/">Federal Network Agency has formally identified an undersupply of telecommunications services in several municipalities in Lower Saxony.

Light on the horizon for some in Lower Saxony, which have so far been largely cut off from the internet world. On Thursday, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) officially identified an undersupply of telecommunications services in accordance with the Telecommunications Act (TKG) in several areas around Bremen, Bremerhaven and Hamburg. This applies to the municipalities of Mittelstenahe, Halvesbostel, Brackel and Stuhr.

No quick fix

The agreed households in these communities should now be able to make use of their comparatively recent claim to “fast” Internet. From a complaint to the regulatory authority about undersupply to the provision of the minimum Internet bandwidth, up to 14 months are planned. For many, however, it could take longer, critics complain, since no additional staff is planned at the authority to process the households entitled to claim.

For households where it is now clear that the legally prescribed minimum supply has not been met, the further procedure will now be about “establishing the required connections as quickly as possible”, emphasized the President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller. You should quickly get “a minimum bandwidth”.

According to the ordinance on the minimum requirements for the right to the provision of telecommunications services (TKMV), which came into force in June, the speed provided must be at least 10 Mbit/s for downloads and 1.7 Mbit/s for uploads with a maximum latency of 150 milliseconds (ms ) amount. These values ​​are to be checked and adjusted annually. According to the legislator, the bandwidth must be sufficient to provide a minimum range of voice communication, i.e. telephone, and an Internet access service for appropriate social and economic participation.

First voluntary, then mandatory

In the next step, telecommunications providers can now voluntarily report to the BNetzA within one month to supply the affected households. If no company makes an offer, the authority will oblige one or more companies within four months at the latest to provide the affected households with a telecommunications connection and to offer associated services.

The obligated providers must begin to create the conditions for the connection after three months at the latest. As a rule, the minimum offer should then be available within a further three months. This period depends, among other things, on whether significant construction work is required. Network operators are currently complaining about significant bottlenecks.

No specific price information

Critics still consider it an open question whether the minimum internet will be affordable. The Federal Network Agency recently published principles with which the envisaged “affordable” final prices for the extended universal service are to be determined. As a point of reference, she used the nationwide average of costs for products “that are comparable to basic care”. However, the authority has not yet been able to provide specific price information.

Opposition politicians have feared for a long time that the “lamest possible Internet” that has been defined will by no means reach the offliners in the short term. According to the network operators, it is meanwhile important not to supply the poorly supplied households in Germany with a few more megabits, but to upgrade them to gigabit as quickly as possible.

