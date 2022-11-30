Under the management of Elon Musk, Twitter suspends misinformation warnings about covid

Twitter is facing a huge internal crisis and embroiled in many controversies after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social network last month. Mass dismissal of employees, poll for general amnesty of users banned for violating the terms of use and accusations against Apple are among the recent cases. According to information from CNN, the platform recently stopped including the misinformation warning in publications with lying data about covid. This decision vehemently contradicts the company’s actions between January 2020 and September 2022, a period in which more than 11,000 accounts were suspended for spreading fake news.

Contrary to the history of the social network, this time the company did not publicly announce the change in the rules related to misinformation on the platform, adding only the following text in the transparency section: “As of November 23, 2022, Twitter is not further enforcing the COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy”. - Advertisement - Although Musk has not commented on the case, it is consistent that this change has been implemented by order of the new owner of the company. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and, more recently, Twitter, is known for championing unrestricted “free speech” and downplaying Covid-19 in the first few months after the disease emerged.

Meta’s social networks such as Facebook and Instagram continue to check news and publications posted on the social network and warn in case of false content. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the world has recorded 6.63 million deaths from Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. In Europe, information collected by the press vehicle consortium shows that the country recorded 35.1 million cases of covid-19 in the last two years with 689,000 deaths in the period.

