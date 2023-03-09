Under-display Touch ID: Apple hasn’t completely abandoned the idea

Technology Touch ID seems to be particularly die hard and the latest rumors suggest that Apple could be retraced his steps and that he is preparing to introduce it on a full screen iPhone over the next 2-3 years.

Last October it was Mark Gurman who suggested that Apple would no longer bring this technology to the iPhone, however the latest rumors coming from the installment seem to affirm the opposite, in particular those coming from the Korean blog Navar, where the account yeux1122 (a well-known news aggregator) suggests just that.

As reported, Apple could bring Touch ID under the display after it manages to integrate Face ID under the screentherefore in a period of time that will probably fall around 2026. There are no details regarding the technologies that the Cupertino house will want to use for this version of Touch ID, however just this week, it obtained the approval of a new patent which describes a biometric authentication system by scanning the fingerprint across the display.