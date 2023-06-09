Uncrop, a web tool to enlarge the content of an image with AI

- Advertisement -

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the world of image editing and graphic design. tools like Uncrop and StyleDrop they are changing the way artists and designers work, enabling them to expand their creative capabilities and improve their efficiency.

Uncrop: The new AI tool that redefines image editing

Uncrop is an innovative tool from Stability.ai that is part of its suite of imaging tools, Clipdrop. This tool uses the “outpainting” technique, which allows you to expand an image in any direction using generative AI.

How does Uncrop work?

- Advertisement -

Uncrop is based on Stable Diffusion XL and its interface is as simple as Photoshop’s crop tool. However, Uncrop can work in reverse, adding or removing information from the image as needed to match the aspect ratio the user draws.

The tool achieves this by using advanced algorithms and deep learning techniques. Analyzes the content of the uploaded image and generates a plausible visual representation of what might have been there. In simple terms, Uncrop “imagines” what might be in the parts of the image that have been cropped or outside the frame, and then adds it to the image.

In other words, Uncrop can “uncrop” an image, adding content where there was none before.

It is very similar to what we presented a few days ago with the latest beta version of Adone Photoshop, but online, without having to install anything on the computer.

- Advertisement -

Uncrop can change the way artists and designers work. Before, changing the look of an image required a laborious process of cropping, padding, and adjusting. Now with Uncrop, artists can change the look of an image with just a few clicks, allowing them to spend more time on the creative side of their work. Furthermore, Uncrop opens up new creative possibilities. Artists can experiment with different looks and compositions without having to worry about cropping important parts of the image. They can also use Uncrop to create larger images from smaller images, which is especially useful for artists working with low-resolution images.

Uncrop is the last of the functions presented on the clipdrop.co platform, where it is possible to find many other applications that can help save graphic designers a lot of time.