Uncovering startup opportunities: An overview of what’s new in the European ecosystem

The world of startups continues to grow and expand in Europe, offering exciting and promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and start-ups. In this article, we’ll explore some of the latest developments and opportunities in the European startup ecosystem, from accelerator programs to open challenges and new investment funds.



EIT Food Acceleration Programs for Agritech and Foodtech Startups

EIT Food is offering three support programs for startups on their entrepreneurial path. The Seedbed Incubator program helps start-up entrepreneurs, the Accelerator Network assists in business acceleration and technology validation, and RisingFoodStars focuses on business skills development. These equity-free acceleration programs are ideal for entrepreneurs looking to improve their position in the agritech and foodtech market.

AIm High AI Bootcamp for Founders

This is the last call for female startup founders to join the AIm High AI Bootcamp, a 12-week online accelerator that provides business support and access to major venture capital funding. Participating investors include Molten Ventures, Dawn Capital, Antler, Nauta Capital and Sunfish Partners, among others.

Malta: The Emerging Startup Ecosystem

Malta’s startup ecosystem is growing and gaining momentum, with several start-ups founded after 2019 worth following into 2023 and beyond. From AI technology to startups focused on the tourism industry, Malta is emerging as a promising location for startups in Europe.

GCCA Innovandi Open Innovation Challenge

Start-ups from around the world can apply for the exciting GCCA Innovandi challenge, which focuses on reducing CO2 emissions in the cement and concrete industry. Selected startups will have access to industrial plants, laboratories, key networks, and the expertise and infrastructure of GCCA’s 40 members from around the world.

Rockstart AgriFood 2023: Call for Foodtech and Agtech Startups

Startups focused on biodiversity, reforestation, automation and robotics, and other solutions to transform our food supply system can apply for the Rockstart AgriFood 2023 program. Selected startups will receive seed funding, access to a program of Investor preparation and possible follow-on investments up to series B.

The European startup ecosystem remains an exciting place for entrepreneurs and start-ups. From EIT Food’s accelerator programs to GCCA Innovandi’s open challenges and Rockstart AgriFood’s call, the opportunities are abundant and exciting.