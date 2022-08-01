“Uncharted: Off the map” arrived at HBO Max, these are the adventure movies that are streaming

One of the most anticipated releases this year was Uncharted: Off the Mapthe film that brought together Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlberg in this live action based on the popular video game of the same name, which is now .

This film directed by Reuben Fleischer narrates the s that the young Nathan Drake (Holland) Y Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Wahlberg), they will live in several countries of the world while they go in search of the lost gold of Magellan.

The film was shot in Berlin, Germany, however production had to be temporarily halted shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sony Pictures)

The young man Nathan and the experienced thief ‘Sully´, they will become allies of this crusade that will lead them to risk their lives, in order to find what each one longs for with all their might. For lovers of action, adventure and danger, hbo max has this feature film available on its streaming service.

Now Unchearted: Off the Map joins other adventure films in which the protagonists must search for a lost treasure. Here are some of them and where to see them.

Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

In 2011 this sequel to the 2008 film but this time it did not return brendan fraser and in its place is Dwayne Johnson who takes the main role of this adventure, action and danger feature film that is on the platform of hbo max.

Dwayne plays the stepfather of Sean Andersoninterpreted by Josh Hutcherson, who receives a coded help signal from a mysterious island not found on any map. It is a place of strange life forms, mountains of gold, deadly volcanoes, and many awesome secrets. Unable to talk him out of it, Sean’s new stepfather joins him on his adventure. Together, in the company of a helicopter pilot and his daughter, they prepare to discover this place, rescue its lonely inhabitant and escape before earthquakes sink the island and bury its treasures forever.

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn

After being a fan of the Belgian cartoonist since he was a child Herge, steven spielberg decided to bring to the big screen in 2011 his computerized version of this classic of comics about tintin.

For this feature film, the story centers on an intrepid young reporter whose tireless search for a good story leads him into a world of great adventures. Finding a scroll hidden in a model of the ship “The Unicorn”, Tintin, his loyal dog Snowy and the Captain Haddock They will try to decipher all its mysteries. Everyone is drawn into a fantastic adventure in search of a mysterious treasure.

The Golden Compass

15 years ago this film was released based on the 1995 book Northern Lightsthe first novel of the trilogy of Philip Pullman dark matter. It was starred by Nicole Kidman Y Daniel Craig and raised in the world 370 million dollars.

The feature film portrays an epic fantasy developed in a parallel world, where science and magic are related on a journey through various worlds, where the protagonist Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards), an orphan will undertake a journey in a parallel universe in which a dogmatic power called teaching opposes free inquiry. The children of that universe are kidnapped by an unknown group called the devourers, which has the support of the Magisterium. Lyra joins a tribe of sailors on a journey to the Far North, the land of the armored polar bears, in search of the missing children.

fly like the eagle

This independent film was released directly on digital platforms and follows the story of Leifinterpreted by Jake Johnson, who also serves as a co-writer, is given a quaint cabin in his mother’s will. However, her inheritance from her is conditional, with a list of tasks that he must check off before he can claim her.

With a cast that includes the always attractive susan sarandon Y J K Simmons, the movie was shot during the early days of the pandemic. His heavy reliance on the use of video recordings and phone calls is somewhat indicative of these circumstances, yet it also allows lost loneliness and detachment arising from grief to permeate.

: