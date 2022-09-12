Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Requirements

- Advertisement -

Uncharted: of is another of the great PS4 exclusives coming to PC very soon. We knew that its release for compatible was only a matter of time, and thanks to the list that has published, and withdrawn after realizing the error, the Epic Games Store we already have clear both its release date and its final .

Is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection going to be demanding on PC? Well, the truth is that no, and it is perfectly understandable since in the end it is an adaptation of a PS4 game, although it is true that the minimum requirements are higher than the equivalent of the console’s own hardware. With everything, They are not high by today’s standards.

We are going to see the minimum and recommended requirements, what we can expect if we meet each one of them and also the possible equivalence errors so you have a better idea of ​​what you will need to move Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. If you have any questions you can leave it in the comments and we will help you solve it.

Minimum requirements

Windows 10 as the operating system.

Intel Core i5-4430 or Ryzen 3 1200 processor (4 cores and 4 threads).

8 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 290X graphics card with 4 GB of graphics memory.

DirectX 12.

126 GB of free space.

We only have one error in the graphic equivalencies, and that is that the Radeon R9 290X is more powerful than the GeForce GTX 960. The correct equivalence to the latter would be a Radeon R9 280.

If we meet these requirements we can play in resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels with medium quality and keep 30 frames per second stable.

Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 as the operating system.

Intel Core i7-4770 or Ryzen 5 1500X processor (4 cores and 8 threads).

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with 6 GB or Radeon RX 570 with 4 GB of graphics memory.

DirectX 12.

126 GB of free space.

Although it is not a serious error, it must be clarified that the 6 GB GeForce GTX 1060 is at the level of the Radeon RX 580so this would be its real equivalent.

If we comply with this configuration we can play in 1080p with high quality and keep 30 frames per second stable.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch for PC on October 19. We don’t know if it will come with specific improvements, like DLSS and FSR support, for example, so we can only wait and see.