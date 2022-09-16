HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a PC release date and requirements...

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a PC release date and requirements announced

Abraham
This Thursday (15), Sony officially announced the release date of Uncharted: legacy of Thieves collection, a compilation with Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, on PCs. In addition, the company revealed the system requirements for the machines.

According to Sony, the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be on October 19th of this year. The title is now available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Game Store. The price is R$ 199.90.

The Uncharted collection for PCs will have support for ultra-wide screens, 4K resolution, AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2, to increase the frame rate, in addition to customization options in the controls and support for the DualShock 4 controller.

The production of the collection is from the Iron Galaxy studio and promises to include several improvements such as a reworked UI, scaling sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, variable loading speed and more.

Xiaomi launches a new intelligent heat pump air conditioner

It is worth remembering that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for PlayStation 5 and features Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy with remastered graphics.

system requirements

Minimum (30 FPS, 720p)

  • CPU – Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • GPU – NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)
  • RAM – 8 GB
  • System – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 126 GB

Recommended (30 FPS, 1080p)

  • CPU – Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
  • GPU – NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • System – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 126 GB

Recommended (60 FPS, 1440p)

  • CPU – Intel i7-7700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU – NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • System – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 126 GB

To play on Ultra (60 FPS, 4K)

  • CPU – Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • GPU – NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • System – Windows 10 64-bit
  • Storage – 126 GB

And you, will you be able to run the collection on your machine? Tell us in the comments below!

