Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a PC release date and requirements announced

This Thursday (15), Sony officially announced the release date of Uncharted: legacy of Thieves collection, a compilation with Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, on PCs. In addition, the company revealed the system requirements for the machines.
According to Sony, the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be on October 19th of this year. The title is now available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Game Store. The price is R$ 199.90.
The Uncharted collection for PCs will have support for ultra-wide screens, 4K resolution, AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2, to increase the frame rate, in addition to customization options in the controls and support for the DualShock 4 controller.
The production of the collection is from the Iron Galaxy studio and promises to include several improvements such as a reworked UI, scaling sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, variable loading speed and more.
It is worth remembering that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for PlayStation 5 and features Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy with remastered graphics.
Minimum (30 FPS, 720p)
- CPU – Intel i5-4330 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU – NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)
- RAM – 8 GB
- System – Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage – 126 GB
Recommended (30 FPS, 1080p)
- CPU – Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- GPU – NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)
- RAM – 16 GB
- System – Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage – 126 GB
Recommended (60 FPS, 1440p)
- CPU – Intel i7-7700k or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU – NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8GB) AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)
- RAM – 16 GB
- System – Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage – 126 GB
To play on Ultra (60 FPS, 4K)
- CPU – Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- GPU – NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX 6800 (16GB)
- RAM – 16 GB
- System – Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage – 126 GB
And you, will you be able to run the collection on your machine? Tell us in the comments below!