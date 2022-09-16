Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a PC release date and requirements announced

This Thursday (15), Sony officially the date of Uncharted: of Thieves , a compilation with Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, on PCs. In addition, the company revealed the system requirements for the machines. According to Sony, the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be on October 19th of this year. The title is now available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Game Store. The price is R$ 199.90.

The Uncharted collection for PCs will have support for ultra-wide screens, 4K resolution, AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2, to increase the frame rate, in addition to customization options in the controls and support for the DualShock 4 controller. - Advertisement - The production of the collection is from the Iron Galaxy studio and promises to include several improvements such as a reworked UI, scaling sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, variable loading speed and more. Xiaomi launches a new intelligent heat pump air conditioner It is worth remembering that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for PlayStation 5 and features Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy with remastered graphics.

system requirements