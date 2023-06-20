UN Warns on Deepfake-Fueled Cyber Hate

- Advertisement -

A June 12 report from the United Nations states that the concerns about artificial intelligence-generated media, particularly deepfake videos, have heightened to a “serious and urgent” level.

The organization has raised alarm bells over the increasing risk of disinformation online, particularly on social media.

According to the report, generative AI holds immense potential to address global challenges. However, it carries serious concerns related to information integrity.

The said information integrity refers to the consistency, reliability, and accuracy of information. In addition, it also involves hate speech.

According to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the rapid advancements in AI technology have intensified various risks. In the introduction of the report, Guterres mentioned – “it has become clear that business, as usual, is not an option.”

A Brief Dip

A recent event has starkly illustrated the peril. Last month, a fabricated report came out which included an AI-generated image of an explosion near the Pentagon. This further triggered a brief dip in the S&P 500.

The United Nations recognized the urgency of the situation. Thus, it decided to call upon all AI stakeholders to address the propagation of false information. The UN wanted this response to be “urgent and immediate” to ensure the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence.

Simultaneously, Secretary-General Guterres explained the significance of the threat. He acknowledged that the concerns about the advancement of AI technology are ear-piercing. In fact, the loudest warnings are coming from the developers who designed it.

UN also announced that this report would guide the creation of a “UN Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms.”

This code is currently under development. It is being said that it will consist of principles that the UN hopes governments, digital platforms, and other stakeholders will voluntarily implement.

The code is set to be introduced ahead of the Summit of the Future. It is scheduled for late September 2024. The conference will target inter-governmental discussions on a wide range of issues.

The “Urgent Safeguards”

On June 13, the United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair and renowned politician William Hague (Conservative Party) came up with another report on AI. They suggested that the U.K., the U.S., and “other allies” should advocate for a new UN framework encompassing “urgent safeguards.”

Nations across the globe should coordinate and cooperate to eliminate the potential risks of generative AI advancements.

According to Blair and Hague, the advent of AI could signify the most concerning policy challenge ever experienced. This is because of the unpredictable development pattern of generative AI and its elevating power. They emphasized that current government approaches are inadequately configured for such a potent technology.

The concern of the United Nations serves as a clear reminder. It highlights that AI’s enhancing power and abilities are somehow increasing the risk of hate speech and misinformation. According to experts, this scenario calls for robust and dynamic policy interventions. However, whether the global powers will join forces to address this issue remains to be seen.