UMIDIGI G2＆C2 are already on AliExpress: The most affordable smartphone with Android 13?

- Advertisement -

UMIDIGI It mainly markets entry-level and mid-range phones, which are aimed at a broad audience. Back in January, UMIDIGI posted specs and images for the G2 and C2, but there were no details on release dates or pricing. Now we have received definitive news.

The G2 and C2 will be available in a only configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

In addition to being available at aliexpress from March 20, we know that the device will cost only $79.99. It may be the most affordable Android 13 4G smartphone in the world market.

UMIDIGI G2＆C2 Specifications

- Advertisement -

He UMIDIGI G2＆C2 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a water drop notch that offers an HD + resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

The phone arrives with 3 GB of RAM and of internal storage. The device is equipped with a microSD card slot and supports a 256 GB SD card expansion slot. houses a 5,150mAh battery that supports 10W charging via USB-C.

The UMIDIGI G2&C2 has a 5-megapixel front camera, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back.

- Advertisement -

As for its dimensions, it will be thin with a profile of 8.75 mm and will weigh approximately 190 grams. It has a new rear design, which is one of its biggest attractions.

The UMIDIGI G2＆C2 will come in 2 colors: Dawn Gold and and will be sold for $79.99 from March 20 to 26 in Aliexpress. In addition, UMIDIGI organizes a raffle for G2&C2 in FacebookMaybe you are the lucky one!

- Advertisement -



