‘Umbrella Academy’ Creator Will Adapt Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflix

Netflix announced on Thursday that Umbrella academy creator Steve Blackman will make the long-awaited adaptation of the game Horizon Zero Dawn for Netflix. Blackman has already stated that the game’s protagonist, Aloy, will star in the series and, in addition, this information is the first official sign of the streaming for the adaptation of the successful game – and that It shouldn’t just be a plot that takes place in the same universe as the game.

Previous expectations were that the game would take place in 2047, almost a thousand years before the character was born. Anyway, nothing prevents these flashbacks from being presented throughout the production.

Netflix will have plenty of material to explore from the rich world of Horizon Zero Dawn, including characters with deep stories, lush settings, robotic dinosaurs and everything else the gaming world has known since 2017.

“Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine on a collision course into oblivion,” Blackman told Netflix Tudum. “Their salvation comes in the form of a young warrior named Aloy, who has no idea that she is the key to saving the world. series for all types of viewers.”

Blackman is also currently working on a thriller entitled “Orbital”, which takes place on the International Space Station.

Netflix is ​​working on the Horizon Zero Dawn series with PlayStation Productions, which has several other shows and movies based on Sony games in the works. Among them are an adaptation of HBO’s The Last of Us, a Gran Turismo movie, as well as God of War and Twisted Metal series. Rumors also cite productions based on Gravity Rush and Days Gone.

Original text (28/06/2022)

Horizon: official title and details of the series on Netflix are revealed

In late May, Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, announced TV series development for three critically acclaimed PlayStation franchises. Among the ads, we have a series of Horizon on Netflix.

This week, the first details of the team working on the production, as well as its official title and backstory were revealed.

As reported by journalist Jeff Grubb, a list of team members working on the Horizon series for Netflix has been posted on the Directors Guild of Canada Ontario website.

The list contains 27 names, including first assistant director Jack Boem (The Boys, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) and art director Michele Brady (The Expanse, Saw 2).

In addition to details about the team, Grubb also states that the series will be called Horizon 2074 and that it takes place in two separate timelines.

In the PlayStation games Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, the events take place about a thousand years after the fall of humanity.

Right now the series is called Horizon 2074 and it splits between two timelines, where we see the game timeline and the timeline where things started to go wrong.

The idea is that the series is not a reboot or remake, but a kind of reimagining of the game’s timeline. It runs in parallel and kind of explains other elements that happened in the game.

As always, fans fear for the outcome of the adaptations, as Hollywood does not have a good history of productions of this type, however, we can only hope for the best.

Do you think Netflix will do a good job on the Horizon series?

