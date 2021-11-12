UltraVioleta report points to Instagram as the least friendly platform for women

The supervision that various groups have had about what happens on social networks has brought important problems to the table. Hate speech, cyberbullying, misogyny and discrimination in general represent a factor that platforms must handle. However, according to a study carried out by the feminist advocacy group UtraVioleta, Instagram is the least friendly social network for women and the LGBT + community.

The work was carried out by UtraVioleta in collaboration with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and its results are not at all encouraging for the various platforms.

Reddit the big surprise, Instagram the least friendly for women

To carry out this study, the policies of the various platforms for handling cases of harassment, discrimination and other problems were analyzed for several weeks. In addition, existing policies were compared with the 11 recommendations provided by UltraVioleta to address these realities. To establish a rating scale, the letter-based system of the Harvard Graduate School of Education was used.

In that sense, the results were not encouraging at all for any of the platforms. Although it left the great surprise that Reddit is the social network with the highest note in these aspects, receiving a C. For its part, Instagram has turned out to be the least friendly for women and the LGTB community obtaining an F.

The report indicates that by belonging to the same house, Instagram and Facebook share similar policies. However, the former requires having policies focused entirely on your image- and video-based material. For its part, the reasons that position Reddit above the rest are based on the availability of help for victims of bullying because of its association with Crisis Text Line.

In general, social networks have a long way to go to improve on these issues. For this reason, this type of work represents valuable material to continue the debate and provide solutions that make social networks better places for everyone.

To see the full report, follow this link.