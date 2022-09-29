HomeTech GiantsAppleUltra high definition: Apple orders 3,500 ppi OLEDoS displays from Samsung for...

Ultra high definition: Apple orders 3,500 ppi OLEDoS displays from Samsung for VR glasses

Reports about an apple virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) device are getting more and more frequent. Today information from SamMobile is reinforcing this possibility, as according to the portal Apple ordered new 3,500 ppi OLED on Silicon (oledos) panels from Samsung Display that should be destined for AR/VR glasses.

It is mentioned that Samsung Electronics’ OLEDoS panels should only be present on Apple’s second generation VR/AR headsets. According to The Elec, the first generation will be equipped with Sony screens, which should have a resolution of 2,800ppi, which means that we should see interesting improvements between these models.

And the definition of screens for VR headsets shouldn’t stop there. The Elec also claims that Samsung and LG are already working on LEDoS displays with a resolution of 6,000 to 7,000ppi to make using these devices even more immersive.

Despite this, the mass production of these screens should only start in 2024, with LG being further along in the preparations to meet the expected demand, while Samsung says it will have no problems with the new technology, as it considers that the challenges are smaller compared to LEDoS panels.

