Ukrainians use “Find My” to locate iPhones stolen by Russians

The function Apple’s Find My allows you to geographically locate the position of devices Of the brand lost… or stolen. And it is what Ukrainian citizens are taking advantage of who, due to the invasion of their country by Russia, have suffered theft of some of their Apple products at the hands of invading Russian soldiers.

Find My locates and tracks lost or stolen Apple devices in real time

From Find My, Apple users can locate the location of their devices from other brand devices (as long as they have been previously configured to have this location option active).

To do this, a transparent collaborative network is used with extreme privacy protection that allows other nearby Apple devices to be used to publicize the location of those lost devices. A system that works even when Apple devices are turned off and that is added by default to the security precautions that should be maintained to mitigate cases of theft or loss of mobile devices.

This allows someone who is carrying, for example, a stolen AirPod headset, to communicate their position through other nearby Apple devices, without their owners being involved or aware of such activity, to the rightful owner. A position that can also be monitored live.

This is what Franak Viacorka, the main adviser to Sviatlana Tsihanouskaya, Belarusian politician leader of the opposition to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, told on his Twitter account. Viacorka has recounted how some devices belonging to Ukrainians, and which had been stolen from their homes during the Russian invasion, have been located thanks to Find My in regions of Belarus where the Russian military has withdrawn.

This has even allowed the geopositioning that Find My allows for Apple devices to serve to track live Russian troop movements.

