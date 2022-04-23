Latest newsIreland

Ukrainians can swap driving licence for an Irish one, Minister announces

By: Brian Adam

People arriving from Ukraine into Ireland will be allowed to exchange their driver’s licence with an Irish one, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed.

Making the announcement, the Minister for Transport said the move will “make it easier” for Ukrainians fleeing the war to move around, access work, school or other public services in the Republic.

Minister Ryan signed the order today that will allow Ukrainians temporarily resident, under the Temporary Protection Directive, in Ireland to drive their cars in Ireland if they exchange their Ukrainian driving licence for an Irish licence.

The new licence will be valid for 12 months and will apply to cars only.

This new move comes on the back of an announcement earlier this week that there will be increased and enhanced public transport services rolled out to support Ukrainians placed in more rural locations.

These new enhanced transport services aimed at supporting better integration are part of the broader Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which aims to increase public transport connectivity for all users.

Minister Ryan said: “After providing housing and shelter, one of the most important things we can do for our Ukrainian guests is to give them with the ability to move around easily, where they are located first, and then throughout the country, where they may have family and friends.

“This Order allows Ukrainians to exchange their Ukrainian driving licences for an Irish licence on a temporary basis. It operates much like renting a car if we are in another country, for example, and comes with the same warnings that users must be acutely aware of the rules of the road in that country.

He added: “I strongly urge anyone applying for an Irish licence to take time to familiarise themselves with the Irish road system.”

An application to exchange a licence can be made in any National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) centre. An appointment to attend an NDLS centre can be booked online at www.ndls.ie or by phone at 0818919090.

The Road Safety Authority will provide detailed information on driving in Ireland including a detailed FAQ for Ukrainian drivers which covers topics such as driving a car in Ireland and vehicle safety.

For more information, please see “frequently asked questions Ukrainian road users” on the Road Safety Authority’s website at www.rsa.ie.

Via | Dublin live
