Ukraine should be rebuilt without Russian money

Natural justice seems to dictate that Russia be asked to pay reparations for the enormous damage inflicted on its neighbor. Political and practical reasons make it impossible, and even undesirable.

It is difficult to estimate the final cost of the destruction. Estimates from kyiv range from $110 billion, based on destroyed infrastructure, to $500 billion, if potential damage, such as loss of foreign investment, is added to the physical account.

A rough estimate leads to an intermediate figure, based on the current state of affairs. Economists consider the ratio between invested capital and the country’s economic output to be 5. This means that its capital stock is $1 trillion, based on IMF estimates of GDP this year of $204 billion. . If 20% of the potential of the economy is destroyed, the reconstruction will cost 200,000 million. And the figure increases with each week of war. It already dwarfs the current $135 billion value of the Marshall Plan. It is also equivalent to about 12% of Russia’s GDP in 2021.

Only a truce –for now distant– can lay the foundations for long-term stability. International bodies such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank will then take a central role in raising and organizing funds, with the support of governments and the EU. Private investors will follow in the footsteps of the official sector.

Barring an abrupt regime change, Russia is unlikely to agree to pay. In any case, your money will not be welcome. As with West Germany in the late 1940s, one of the main goals of reconstruction will be to anchor Ukraine more firmly in Europe, with which it already has a free trade agreement. For it to stay inside, Russian investments must be avoided. If only to calm public opinion, it will still be in Western leaders’ interest to hold Putin accountable. That is one of the many reasons sanctions are here to stay.