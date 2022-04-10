Latest news

Ukraine should be rebuilt without Russian money

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

One of the main objectives of the reconstruction will be to anchor the country more firmly to Europe

Natural justice seems to dictate that Russia be asked to pay reparations for the enormous damage inflicted on its neighbor. Political and practical reasons make it impossible, and even undesirable.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Read:

HyperZoom, take a series of photos and generate an animated zoom effect

It is difficult to estimate the final cost of the destruction. Estimates from kyiv range from $110 billion, based on destroyed infrastructure, to $500 billion, if potential damage, such as loss of foreign investment, is added to the physical account.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

A rough estimate leads to an intermediate figure, based on the current state of affairs. Economists consider the ratio between invested capital and the country’s economic output to be 5. This means that its capital stock is $1 trillion, based on IMF estimates of GDP this year of $204 billion. . If 20% of the potential of the economy is destroyed, the reconstruction will cost 200,000 million. And the figure increases with each week of war. It already dwarfs the current $135 billion value of the Marshall Plan. It is also equivalent to about 12% of Russia’s GDP in 2021.

Only a truce –for now distant– can lay the foundations for long-term stability. International bodies such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank will then take a central role in raising and organizing funds, with the support of governments and the EU. Private investors will follow in the footsteps of the official sector.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Barring an abrupt regime change, Russia is unlikely to agree to pay. In any case, your money will not be welcome. As with West Germany in the late 1940s, one of the main goals of reconstruction will be to anchor Ukraine more firmly in Europe, with which it already has a free trade agreement. For it to stay inside, Russian investments must be avoided. If only to calm public opinion, it will still be in Western leaders’ interest to hold Putin accountable. That is one of the many reasons sanctions are here to stay.

Previous articleTwitter improves the accessibility of images
Next articleClear pending notifications in the Messages app on iPhones
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Facebook launches “Share to Reels” button

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Apps

The best simulation games for Android of 2022

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Vivaldi 5.2 arrives with improvements in the reading list and translator for Android

Two months after its last release here it is Vivaldi 5.2 a new version of the web browser...
Android

How to write down on Google Maps those places you want to visit

When traveling and visiting places, the most common thing is that we have in mind a list of...