CriptomonedasTech News

Ukraine receives millions of anonymous donations in Bitcoin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Thousands of anonymous donors are sending aid to Ukraine through Bitcoins, the most popular cryptocurrency. More than 12 million euros are those that have already been donated to help the country face the invasion that it is being subjected to by Russia.

Bitcoin payments allow anonymity between recipient and donor

The information comes from a report by Elliptic, a company specialized in analyzing operations with Blockchain technology. The donations would be aimed both at the Ukrainian government as well as non-governmental organizations and volunteer groups. Specifically, the Ukrainian government published last Saturday an announcement announcing that accepted donations in cryptocurrencies, both Bitcoin like Ethereum and USDT.

The Digital Ministry of Ukraine has reported that the amount of the donations received will go to help the armed forces, although it has not provided more details of how the money received will be used.

Read:

Huawei MatePad Pro, review: heart of Huawei P40 Pro for one of the most powerful tablets on the market

All recipients (ministries, NGOs and volunteers) also have released the public addresses of their e-wallets online, so anyone can make a donation anonymously. In the same way, the identity of the recipient of the income is also protected, which provides security to both parties, in addition to the transaction itself.

So far there have been more than 4,000 donations, with an average of 85 euros each, although it should be noted that one of them has had an amount of 2.7 million euros. Meanwhile, some crowdfunding and money transfer platforms have canceled the possibility of sending payments or income to groups that offer help or support to the Ukrainian army, so cryptocurrencies have emerged as an alternative.

Examples include Patreon’s suspension of the “Come Back Alive” donation campaign, a Ukrainian NGO that has been active since 2014 and whose job it is to offer support to Ukrainian forces operating in conflict zones. The reason put forward by Patreon is that said activity violates the platform’s regulations, which prohibits the financing of military activities or the contribution of funds aimed at armament expenses.

.

Previous articleWhy doesn’t Gabe Newell like cryptocurrencies?
Next articleApple will improve Safari Dark Mode, how will it do it?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Apple will improve Safari Dark Mode, how will it do it?

The use of Dark Mode is a great advance that fits like a glove for many users...
Criptomonedas

Ukraine receives millions of anonymous donations in Bitcoin

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Why doesn’t Gabe Newell like cryptocurrencies?

What has Gabe Newell, father of Valve and Steam, he is not convinced at all by the ecosystem...
Tech News

Google drones reach 200,000 commercial deliveries

Drones delivering products to customers, something that seemed like science fiction a few years ago, is already a...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.