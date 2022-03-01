Ukraine receives millions of anonymous donations in Bitcoin

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Thousands of anonymous donors are sending aid to Ukraine through Bitcoins, the most popular cryptocurrency. More than 12 million euros are those that have already been donated to help the country face the invasion that it is being subjected to by Russia.

Bitcoin payments allow anonymity between recipient and donor

The information comes from a report by Elliptic, a company specialized in analyzing operations with Blockchain technology. The donations would be aimed both at the Ukrainian government as well as non-governmental organizations and volunteer groups. Specifically, the Ukrainian government published last Saturday an announcement announcing that accepted donations in cryptocurrencies, both Bitcoin like Ethereum and USDT.

The Digital Ministry of Ukraine has reported that the amount of the donations received will go to help the armed forces, although it has not provided more details of how the money received will be used.

All recipients (ministries, NGOs and volunteers) also have released the public addresses of their e-wallets online, so anyone can make a donation anonymously. In the same way, the identity of the recipient of the income is also protected, which provides security to both parties, in addition to the transaction itself.

So far there have been more than 4,000 donations, with an average of 85 euros each, although it should be noted that one of them has had an amount of 2.7 million euros. Meanwhile, some crowdfunding and money transfer platforms have canceled the possibility of sending payments or income to groups that offer help or support to the Ukrainian army, so cryptocurrencies have emerged as an alternative.

Examples include Patreon’s suspension of the “Come Back Alive” donation campaign, a Ukrainian NGO that has been active since 2014 and whose job it is to offer support to Ukrainian forces operating in conflict zones. The reason put forward by Patreon is that said activity violates the platform’s regulations, which prohibits the financing of military activities or the contribution of funds aimed at armament expenses.

