Ukraine asks for support from the video game industry, requesting a veto from Russian users

By: Brian Adam

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and also the country’s Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, continues to appeal to the technology industry for support against the Russian invasion.

After contacting Elon Musk of Starlink and Tim Cook of Apple, the Ukrainian government representative has now targeted video games, asking several companies, including Sony and Microsoft (PlayStation and Xbox, respectively), to block their users from Russia and Belarus on their platforms.

Ukraine’s tech offensive continues

“In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to tanks, multiple rocket launchers and missiles”Fedorov reiterated, in the same way he did with Apple, in an open letter to all developers of video games and eSports platforms.

@Xbox @PlayStation

You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declared war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv

— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

Through TwitterAlong with sharing this message, the Ukrainian minister mentioned Playstation and Xbox, two of the most important representatives of this industry, summoning them to accept the request.

In other message In a row, Fedorov countered his request by mentioning Riot Games, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Gameloft, and Wargaming. “Right now, Russian troops are shelling Ukrainian cities and killing Ukrainians. Please help us stop this. Close your offices in Russia! There is no place for the aggressor on the global technological map!”he added.

@riotgames @EA @Ubisoft Gameloft @wargaming_net
Right now Russian troops are bombing Ukrainian cities and killing Ukrainians. Please help us stop this. Close your offices in Russia! There’s no place for aggressor on the global technological map!

— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

One of the first companies to align with this requirement was Electronic Arts, responsible for the official FIFA games, among other titles. “EA stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and, like so many voices throughout the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine”points out the release of the company, issued through the account of its famous soccer game, already aligned with this measure. “We are also actively evaluating changes related to other areas of our games”they added from EA.

Fedorov’s request is of a temporary nature, limited to the duration of the ongoing conflict. His idea, in addition to exerting pressure of an economic nature, is to promote social pressure from Russian and Belarusian citizens, so that they themselves request their authorities with more force to stop the attacks.

Previous articleTwitter could take another big step: launch its own…
