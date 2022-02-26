Ukraine asks Apple to boycott Russia: no products or App Store

Ukraine calls Apple. The Deputy Prime Minister and Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorovin fact, he wrote (and shared on Twitter) one letter addressed to Tim CookCEO of Apple, in which he asks the Cupertino giant to take a clear position on the conflict, isolating Russia by interrupting the sales of its products and blocking access to the App Store.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple’s CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS – Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

The salient passage is the one in which Fedorov, after having defined the tragic context that pushes him to move, describes the type of intervention that he hopes Apple can adopt.

I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do all that is possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, ultimately, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression – cut off the supply of Apple products and services to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store.

TIM COOK HAD ALREADY DEPLOYED: BUT HE TALKED ABOUT HUMANITARIAN AID

The one that has just exploded, if it is not the first ever, still risks being the most relevant cyber-war in the history of mankind: now cyber weapons affect as much and more than traditional ones. It is natural, therefore, that the position of tech giants like Apple is crucial on the chessboard. The requests of Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov are probably due to the fact that precisely Tim Cook yesterday have decided to expose himself publicly on the subject with a tweet, declaring their deep concern about the situation in Ukraine andintention to do everything possible to support the population affected by the conflict with humanitarian aid.

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022