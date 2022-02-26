Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Ukraine asks Apple to block and sell products in Russia

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The deputy prime minister of Ukraine directly asks Apple to stop the sale of products in Russia, as well as the closure of the App Store for that country. In a letter to CEO Tim Cook, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov wrote that Apple should “stop supplying Apple products and services to the Russian Federation.” This request has come as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia without App Store?

Minister Federov, who also oversees digital operations, shared a copy of the letter in a Twitter post during the afternoon of February 25. In it, he asks Apple to “support the United States government’s sanctions package.” In addition, in the letter itself it also states that Apple should not only stop the sale of the company’s hardware and services in Russiabut also asks to block access to the App Store.

I ask you, and I am sure that you will not only listen, but will do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe and, ultimately, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression. Stop supplying Apple products and services to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store!

Should Apple take these steps, Federov believes it would “motivate Russia’s youth and workforce to proactively stop disgraceful military aggression.” Currently, Apple directly manages the Online App Store in Russia, as well as a Russian version of the App Store. Also mention that you locally sell software and services within the country.

Last year, Apple agreed to comply with a new Russian law. This requires local apps to be offered during setup of a new iPhone or iPad. That is, after completing the normal configuration of the iPhone or iOS, it automatically directs the user to a special collection of applications for the App Store.

Sanctions for Russia

Despite all this, the United States and other countries have announced sanctions against Russia. Sanctions don’t really seem to affect hardware and software sales so far of the company, nor to its availability in the country. The sanctions mean that US manufacturers cannot export certain specific products to Russia. However, Apple doesn’t appear to be affected by at least this initial round of sanctions against the country either.

On the other hand, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, also went to Twitter. Last Thursday night he stated that Apple is doing everything possible for its teams. In addition to that too will support local humanitarian efforts where possible:

I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can for our teams there and will also support local humanitarian efforts. I think of the people who are in danger right now and I join all those who ask for peace.”

However, after the whole situation, Apple has not commented on anything yet regarding this new request from Ukraine.

Previous articleUkraine asks Apple to boycott Russia: no products or App Store
Next articlePerfect for Android Auto and free: Flipmeister is a great GPS navigator with point-to-point guidance
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Truth Social: this is Donald Trump’s new social network

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Apps

Perfect for Android Auto and free: Flipmeister is a great GPS navigator with point-to-point guidance

There isn't a huge list of GPS navigators compatible with Android Auto, but you probably don't...
Apple

Ukraine asks Apple to block and sell products in Russia

The deputy prime minister of Ukraine directly asks Apple to stop the sale of products in Russia, as...
Apple

Ukraine asks Apple to boycott Russia: no products or App Store

Ukraine calls Apple. The Deputy Prime Minister and Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorovin fact, he...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.