Ukraine asks Apple to block and sell products in Russia

The deputy prime minister of Ukraine directly asks Apple to stop the sale of products in Russia, as well as the closure of the App Store for that country. In a letter to CEO Tim Cook, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov wrote that Apple should “stop supplying Apple products and services to the Russian Federation.” This request has come as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. Russia without App Store? Minister Federov, who also oversees digital operations, shared a copy of the letter in a Twitter post during the afternoon of February 25. In it, he asks Apple to “support the United States government’s sanctions package.” In addition, in the letter itself it also states that Apple should not only stop the sale of the company’s hardware and services in Russiabut also asks to block access to the App Store. I ask you, and I am sure that you will not only listen, but will do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe and, ultimately, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression. Stop supplying Apple products and services to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to the App Store! Should Apple take these steps, Federov believes it would “motivate Russia’s youth and workforce to proactively stop disgraceful military aggression.” Currently, Apple directly manages the Online App Store in Russia, as well as a Russian version of the App Store. Also mention that you locally sell software and services within the country. Last year, Apple agreed to comply with a new Russian law. This requires local apps to be offered during setup of a new iPhone or iPad. That is, after completing the normal configuration of the iPhone or iOS, it automatically directs the user to a special collection of applications for the App Store.

Sanctions for Russia

Despite all this, the United States and other countries have announced sanctions against Russia. Sanctions don’t really seem to affect hardware and software sales so far of the company, nor to its availability in the country. The sanctions mean that US manufacturers cannot export certain specific products to Russia. However, Apple doesn’t appear to be affected by at least this initial round of sanctions against the country either.

On the other hand, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, also went to Twitter. Last Thursday night he stated that Apple is doing everything possible for its teams. In addition to that too will support local humanitarian efforts where possible:

I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can for our teams there and will also support local humanitarian efforts. I think of the people who are in danger right now and I join all those who ask for peace.”

However, after the whole situation, Apple has not commented on anything yet regarding this new request from Ukraine.