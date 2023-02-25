5G News
UK stores limit some fruit and veggie sales : NPR

UK stores limit some fruit and veggie sales : NPR

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
gettyimages 1247392611 wide 4bedc4ad00865c155005c54ad6859cf83fa87901 s1400 c100.jpg
gettyimages 1247392611 wide 4bedc4ad00865c155005c54ad6859cf83fa87901 s1400 c100.jpg
Empty shelves are seen in the fruit and vegetable aisles of a Tesco supermarket in the U.K. this week.

Getty Images

Empty shelves are seen in the fruit and vegetable aisles of a Tesco supermarket in the U.K. this week.

Many of Britain’s largest grocery store chains this week introduced limits on the sale of specific vegetables and fruit as shortages of certain products continue to extend across the U.K.

Grocery giants including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons are struggling with their supply chains, particularly with products sourced from southern Spain and Morocco where extreme weather has damaged crops.

In Northern Europe some farmers have also slashed production due to high energy prices, while in the U.K. food prices have risen almost 17% over the past year, the highest increase in almost half a decade.

