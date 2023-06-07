UK must remove cameras and other Chinese equipment from government buildings

The UK government must put into action a plan that aims to remove all cameras and other surveillance equipment from government buildings Chinese-made.

The measure is part of a broad set of actions that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to carry out. In a recent speech, the parliamentarian went so far as to classify China as the “greatest challenge in the world for security and prosperity”.

The government statement stops short of mentioning Chinese camera brands that must be removed, but several lawmakers have already called for a ban on the sale and use of equipment produced by Hikvison and Dahua. This is because these companies are partially state-owned.