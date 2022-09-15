UK energy bailout leaves many details in the dark

On Thursday, Liz Truss pledged to cap the average household electricity and gas bill at £2,500 a year for two. The fine print will be key.

The plan has taken the liberal Truss down an interventionist path. In a previous one, providers such as Centrica and EDF would have issued state-guaranteed debt to cover the difference between the price cap and wholesale costs, and recoup the cost from consumers through higher future bills. But the government appears to have decided to have taxpayers finance the aid directly.

The first unanswered question is how much it will cost. If each of the households receives a subsidy of 2,000 pounds for two years, the bill will be 116,000 million. But the actual charge could be higher or lower, because it depends on the wholesale prices. Truss will also help companies for six months and offer liquidity support to companies. Furthermore, if the state agrees to pay providers the difference between their costs and the frozen bills, they will have little incentive to seek lower wholesale rates or to set lower prices in the long run.

Another big question is how and when the debt will be repaid. The best thing would be to limit the increase in public indebtedness through a tax on the richest. But Truss could delay it until the next election. He has also ruled out an extraordinary tax on energy companies.

The Government plans to directly squeeze the renewable or nuclear generators, changing the contracts with the State that allow them to pocket the difference between their costs and the inflated wholesale prices. But they can be difficult to break.

All this interventionism is difficult to square with dividends and bonuses to executives. Truss is likely to resist increasing state involvement in the sector. But he has already moved firmly away from a free energy market.