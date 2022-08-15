UFS Storage Basics: Details and Background on Universal Flash Storage

Modern smartphones use the Universal Storage (UFS) standard to connect the flash memory to the CPU. The upcoming UFS 4.0 provides more speed.

Many users are familiar with microSD cards for expanding the memory of smartphones, but how the smartphone’s internal mass storage is structured often remains in the dark. The UFS standard is increasingly being used in high-end smartphones. UFS, Universal Flash Storage, is a specification of the UFS Association (UFSA), in which flash producers, controller developers and other chip manufacturers have joined forces. The most well-known members include Samsung, Western Digital and Nvidia.

In the past, smartphones often used memory based on the eMMC standard, with an interface based on SD or MicroSD cards. The last version, eMMC 5.1, reached a maximum of 400 MB/s – too slow for current requirements.

The first UFS version from 2011 already reached 300 MB/s, version 2.0 from 2013 already managed more than today’s eMMC with 600 MB/s – and the UFSA also introduced a second lane at the time, so that the maximum theoretical data transfer was 1. 2 GB/s lag. UFS works bidirectionally, so it can read and write on each lane at the same time with the maximum speed.