UFS Storage Basics: Details and Background on Universal Flash Storage

Published on

By Brian Adam
Modern smartphones use the Universal flash Storage (UFS) standard to connect the flash memory to the CPU. The upcoming UFS 4.0 provides more speed.

In the past, smartphones often used memory based on the eMMC standard, with an interface based on SD or MicroSD cards. The last version, eMMC 5.1, reached a maximum of 400 MB/s – too slow for current requirements.

The first UFS version from 2011 already reached 300 MB/s, version 2.0 from 2013 already managed more than today’s eMMC with 600 MB/s – and the UFSA also introduced a second lane at the time, so that the maximum theoretical data transfer was 1. 2 GB/s lag. UFS works bidirectionally, so it can read and write on each lane at the same time with the maximum speed.

