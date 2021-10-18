UFC star Conor McGregor accused of punching DJ and leaving him with ‘broken nose’ during party

A DJ has vowed to take legal against against UFC fighter Conor McGregor for allegedly punching him as they partied at a luxury hotel yesterday.

Francesco Facchinetti claimed he was assaulted by the Crumlin brawler in the early hours at the five-star St Regis Hotel in Rome.

And he has branded McGregor, 33, as “really violent and dangerous” as he took to social media to show off his split lip.

The Dubliner has spent the past week in the Italian capital where his five-month-old son Rian was christened on Friday. Mr Facchinetti claimed he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and contacted police as he intends to take legal action.

He said: “The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of 10 witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards.

“He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together.

“I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that person is really violent and dangerous. The thing that saddens me the most, besides being one of Conor’s fans of the first hour, is that real fighters don’t behave like that.







“They know they have guns instead of hands and they certainly don’t punch the first random one in front of them. He could throw it at my wife, any of my friends in that room. I trust in the authorities and in the Italian law. We welcomed him as a hero and instead he’s just a bully of the worst kind … what a disappointment. He will also have 50 million followers, money and power, but I don’t care, I’ll go straight to the end.”

Mr Facchinetti’s wife Wilma Helena Faissol also alleged: “Out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco.

“He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘OK let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [McGregor] couldn’t load up on his punch.

“Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us.”







Italian actor and musician Benji Mascolo and his wife Bella Thorne were present at the time of the alleged attack.

Posting on social media, Mr Mascolo said at 3am, his wife wanted to leave but claims McGregor asked them to stay because “he wanted to party”.

At that point, he claimed Facchinetti said he and his wife would stay and Mascolo and his partner could go home. He claims at that point McGregor lost his temper. Mr Mascolo said: “McGregor says ‘No, stay to party’. Francesco, who was next to me says, ‘Yes, come on, we’ll stay if you want to go to sleep’.

“McGregor, out of nowhere, for no valid reason throws a punch in the face, I was 30cm away, I’m still shocked, especially since my wife was next to me.

“Francesco ends up on the other side of the room, without falling to the ground, at that moment Conor’s guards threw themselves on him and took him away by force.“

The Irish Mirror contacted McGregor’s representatives over the claims yesterday evening. McGregor, who is recovering from a broken leg suffered against Dustin Poirier, flew to Rome last week where he intends to collect his €3million Lamborghini super-yacht.

He was joined in Italy by his family, including his mum, dad and sister Erin, as they celebrated the baptism.

