Udemy Free, more than 5,000 free online marketing courses

By Brian Adam
we return to udemyand we do it to highlight the fact that there are now more than five thousand courses on marketing that are being offered for free on the platform, dealing with topics from email marketing and social networks, to creating businesses inside and outside the net.

To access them we just have to create an account and choose the one we want by filtering through the categories that can be seen in the side menu, where the digital marketing section stands out, with 134 free courses, the SEO section, with 115 free courses, and that of WordPress, with more than 200.

To access them you have to click on this link. There it is possible to order them according to popularity, something that I always recommend, since the best ones are always the ones that have had the most satisfied students in the past.

All Udemy courses have been created by professionals who generally charge a small amount for each course, but in some cases they are done for free so that the teacher makes himself known and the student is encouraged to specialize in various subjects after completing. the free one.

The most popular free online courses on marketing

Sorting by popularity in the list in the previous link, we have:

– Web Push Notifications and more
– Chatbots for social networks
– Email Marketing with GetResponse
– Legal Marketing
– Editing and Production of Instagram Reels
– Modern digital marketing for beginners
– Diploma in Marketing and Advertising
– Create your Online Marketing Plan
– Facebook Ads 2022
– Neuromarketing Applied to Digital Marketing
– Definitive guide to grow on Instagram

It is very important to keep in mind that there are many courses that are included in the world of marketing, when in reality they are not that related. A marketer doesn’t have to know WordPressyou don’t even have to know SEO, although we already know that in reality companies end up hiring someone who knows a little about everything so that the same person can create the landing page, position it, publicize it, sell it… a whole in one.

