Tech News

UCIe: the future of CPUs, APUs and SoCs

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

If by now you had not heard of UCIe, the acronym for Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express don’t worry, because in the short and, above all, in the medium and long term, it will become a term that will become extremely common when talking about processors, APUs, and SoCs. And it is that if until now it already seemed clear that the future was chiplet, with the birth of this standard the doubts are cleared and, in addition, the door is opened to a higher level of collaboration between manufacturers.

As you know, for some time now more and more manufacturers are leaving behind chip designs in which all the computing capacity is supported by a single particularly complex element, to adopt designs in which the workload is distributed among multiple elements. To understand it quickly, we can say that the architecture inside the package is more complex, but that it is made up of simpler elements.

Read:

Elon Musk confirms that Tesla will not release version 9.3 of its FSD beta

This has multiple advantages, ranging from the modularity of the integrated ones, to the reduction of costs in the face of defective units that leave the production lines. This is the reason why we have been seeing this model in the SoCs of our smartphones and tablets for so long, and why both AMD and Intel have also brought this integrated model to the x86 architecture, making it no longer an almost exclusive heritage. from ARM.

Until now, however, no clear standard had been defined regarding the chips that are integrated into these packages, so the interconnection between them corresponds to the architecture defined by each manufacturer. UCIe intends to change that, with a universal standard for interconnection between the components of a chiplet. In other words, when designing a package, the manufacturer can integrate chips from different manufacturers.

UCIe: the future of CPUs, APUs and SoCs

The success of a standard depends, of course, on whether or not the industry decides to adhere to it, but it seems that UCIe will have no problems with this problem, since the consortium that has initiated its definition is made up of, in alphabetical order, AMD, ARM, ASE (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc), Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung and TSMCthat is to say, practically all the main technologies related to the design and manufacture of chips are behind UCIe and, therefore, we understand that they will opt for this new standard when designing new integrated chips.

And what does UCIe offer? The key is what I mentioned earlier, that with a common specification to define the interconnection of integrated chips, the design possibilities of processors, APUs and SoCs are exponentially expanded. without the manufacturers of their components having to adjust to the particularities of the design of each chiplet. Can you imagine an APU in which the performance cores are from Intel, while the efficiency cores have been signed by, say, TSMC, and the graphics section falls on an AMD chip? Well, with the standardization proposed by UCIe, this is possible, at least on the hypothetical level.

Of course, since UCIe has been defined by the sector itself, it includes aspects such as 2.5D and 3D architectures, with which AMD has been experimenting for some time and that we will soon see in other manufacturers. And in terms of performance, this first specification, which is not yet final, proposes an interconnection bus with a speed greater than a terabyte per second, with a very low level of consumption, of only 0.25 picojoules (a joule for 10-12) per transmitted bitso efficiency is also a very notable factor.

As I said before, the first UCIe specification, which is based on PCI Express with Compute Express Link, not final yetbut in any case it does point to a future in which the integrated ones on which the computing capacity of our devices will depend, from smartphones to PCs, but also connected vehicles and many other devices of all kinds, will be based on this new standard that has seen the light today, and that marks the destiny of the integrated of the future.

More information

Previous articleFitbit recalls Fitbit Ionic due to overheating and burns
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

UCIe: the future of CPUs, APUs and SoCs

If by now you had not heard of UCIe, the acronym for Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express don't worry,...
Tech News

Fitbit recalls Fitbit Ionic due to overheating and burns

Fitbit, the well-known sports-focused smartwatch and wristband company, has been forced to recall more than 1.7 million units...
Apple

iPhone, start Face ID repairs without replacing the entire smartphone

The rumors a few days ago turned out to be correct: now Apple is able to fix iPhone...
iphone

Apple: confirmed the first keynote of 2022

A few weeks ago we expected an Apple keynote for March and even we ventured, a few days...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.